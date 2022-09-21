U.S. markets closed

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market to observe USD 63.87 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by airlines preferring cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size is expected to grow by USD 63.87 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026

The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is concentrated. Vendors operating in the market are investing in the development of advanced associated systems to be integrated into modern aircraft to complement or enhance their characteristics, including safety and aesthetics.

The report identifies Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although airlines prefer cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of diverse customs regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The economy class is the prime end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the rise in global air passenger traffic.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 28% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of robust aviation infrastructure and the demand for aftermarket services for aircraft. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market vendors

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 63.87 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.86

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Economy class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Business class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 First class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Astrodyne TDI

  • 10.4 Astronics Corp.

  • 10.5 Burrana Pty Ltd.

  • 10.6 IFPL Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Imagik Corp.

  • 10.8 Inflight Canada Inc.

  • 10.9 KID Systeme GmbH

  • 10.10 Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026
Global Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aircraft-in-seat-power-supply-system-market-to-observe-usd-63-87-mn-incremental-growth--driven-by-airlines-preferring-cabin-retrofitting-to-enhance-passenger-comfort-301628496.html

SOURCE Technavio

