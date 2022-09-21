Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market to observe USD 63.87 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by airlines preferring cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size is expected to grow by USD 63.87 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026

The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is concentrated. Vendors operating in the market are investing in the development of advanced associated systems to be integrated into modern aircraft to complement or enhance their characteristics, including safety and aesthetics.

The report identifies Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although airlines prefer cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of diverse customs regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is segmented as below:

End-user

The economy class is the prime end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the rise in global air passenger traffic.

Geography

North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 28% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of robust aviation infrastructure and the demand for aftermarket services for aircraft. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market vendors

Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 63.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty Ltd., IFPL Group Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., KID Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Economy class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Business class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 First class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Astrodyne TDI

10.4 Astronics Corp.

10.5 Burrana Pty Ltd.

10.6 IFPL Group Ltd.

10.7 Imagik Corp.

10.8 Inflight Canada Inc.

10.9 KID Systeme GmbH

10.10 Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

