Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market to Garner $257.02 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

The need for improved aircraft security, the emergence of advanced & innovative technologies, rise in budgetary expenses for applications related to aerospace, and focus on passenger safety drive the growth of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share.

Portland, OR, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market generated $170.82 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $257.02 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The need for enhanced aircraft security, the introduction of advanced & innovative technologies, an upsurge in budgetary expenses for aerospace applications, and enhanced emphasis on passenger safety drive the growth of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market. However, reduced profit margins in aerospace business, deployment of technologically advanced products while maintaining profitability, and aircraft crew opposition to installation of cameras in cockpit restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in R&D initiatives and increase in focus to improve operational efficiency present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2306

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown, which, in turn, hampered the overall growth of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market.

  • The pandemic forced the ban on import-export activities in 2020, which led to sudden fall in demand for air travel and thousands of planes were grounded across the globe.

  • Owing to lockdown measures, manufacturing facilities of commercial aircraft video surveillance systems were halted partially or completely, thereby impacting the market growth negatively.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market based on system type, aircraft type, application, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2306

Based on system type, the cockpit door surveillance system segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the environmental camera system segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the passenger segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cargo segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2306

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market analyzed in the research include Aerial View System Inc., AD Aerospace, Avionics Services, Eirtech Aviation Services, Global ePoint Inc., Kappa Optronics GmbH, KID Systeme GmbH, Meggitt Plc., Ontonomy Aviation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/70126628c7a1472a0f3a948ef50d247a


Similar Reports We Have on Surveillance Industry:

Ground Surveillance RADAR Market by Type (Short Range, Mid-Range and Long Range), Application (Commercial, Defense, Space and National Security), Component (Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor and Others), and Frequency Band (UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Maritime Surveillance Market by Application (Naval, Coast Guard, and Others), Component (Radar, Sensors, AIS Receiver, and Others), and Type (Surveillance & Tracking, Detectors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Ground Long-Range Surveillance Radar Market by Application (Commercial, Defense, Space and National Security), Component (Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor and Others), and Frequency Band (UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ground Mid-Range Surveillance Radar Market by Application (Commercial, Defense, Space and National Security), Component (Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor and Others), and Frequency Band (UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market by Application (Commercial, Defense, Space and National Security), Component (Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor and Others), and Frequency Band (UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Under-Vehicle Surveillance Market by Product (Blind spot detection system (BSDS), Autonomous cruise control system (ACCS), Parking assist system (PAS), Lane departure warning system (LDW), Heads-up display device (HUDD) and Global positioning system (GPS)), Vehicle (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle), Under Vehicle Type (Fixed/static under-vehicle surveillance and Portable/mobile under-vehicle surveillance system), and Out Vehicle Type (Hardware, Software and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Drone Surveillance Market by Type (Multirotor, Fixed Wing and Hybrid), Application (Pipeline Monitoring and Inspection, Offshore Platform Inspection, Wind Turbine Inspection, Power Plant Inspection, Solar Panel Inspection and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Military & Defense, Aerospace, Maritime, and Others), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), Component (Antennas, Transmitters, Duplexers, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Signal Processors, Cameras, and Others) and Radar Type (Short Range Surveillance Radar, Medium Range Surveillance Radar, and Long-Range Surveillance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


