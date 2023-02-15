Commercial airframe component market size to grow by USD 4,054.71 million; Driven by growing air passenger traffic - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial airframe component market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,054.71 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.36%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,675.19 million. The growth of the market will be driven by aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC, growing air passenger traffic, and increasing use of composites. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Airframe Component Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aernnova Aerospace SA, Avion Alloys Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., DAHER, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd, Latecoere, Lisi Aerospace SAS, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Sonaca SA, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Thomas B. Thriges Foundation, Triumph Group Inc., Airbus SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, and The Boeing Co.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (narrow-body and wide-body), component (fuselage, wing, and empennage), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the narrow-body commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increased demand for narrow-body aircraft in emerging and developed economies. The growth of the segment will also be driven by the demand for aircraft airframe modifications to match the specifications and themes of airline operators.

What are the key data covered in this commercial airframe component market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial airframe component market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial airframe component market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial airframe component market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial airframe component market vendors

Commercial Airframe Component Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4054.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.95 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aernnova Aerospace SA, Avion Alloys Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., DAHER, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd, Latecoere, Lisi Aerospace SAS, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Sonaca SA, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Thomas B. Thriges Foundation, Triumph Group Inc., Airbus SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

