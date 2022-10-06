U.S. markets closed

Commercial Airlines Market to Record USD 143.11 Billion growth in 2022-2026; Major Opportunities with Air China Ltd. And Air France KLM SA. -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial airlines market size is set to grow by $143.11 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.12%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026

The report identifies Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., cargo-partner GmbH, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, EasyJet Plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., The Boeing Co., and United Airlines Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increase in air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities, and the increased operating expenses will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Commercial Airlines Market is segmented as below:

  • Revenue Stream

The commercial airlines market share growth by the passenger segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial airlines market witnessed strong growth in 2021, mainly because of the increasing number of air passengers. In 2021, global passenger footfalls reached around 4.6 billion at airports, representing an increase of 28.3%, primarily because of rapid growth in air travel in APAC. Hence, major aircraft OEMs have initiated the revamping of their existing production facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries. Moreover, the increasing number of air passengers is a major factor driving the procurement of new aircraft.

  • Geography

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. A steady increase in passenger traffic will facilitate the commercial airlines market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our commercial airlines market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Commercial Airlines Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Airlines Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To know more about vendor analysis Request a free sample report.

Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial airlines market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial airlines market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial airlines market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial airlines market vendors

Commercial Airlines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 143.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.67

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., cargo-partner GmbH, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, EasyJet Plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., The Boeing Co., and United Airlines Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

  • 5.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cargo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Air France KLM SA

  • 10.4 American Airlines Group Inc.

  • 10.5 Ana Holdings Inc.

  • 10.6 China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Delta Air Lines Inc.

  • 10.9 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

  • 10.10 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

  • 10.11 Southwest Airlines Co.

  • 10.12 United Airlines Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Include the sales of apparel by the airlines online, onboard the flight, and airport o

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-airlines-market-to-record-usd-143-11-billion-growth-in-2022-2026-major-opportunities-with-air-china-ltd-and-air-france-klm-sa--technavio-301640282.html

SOURCE Technavio

