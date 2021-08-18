U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.25
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,181.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    +11.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    +0.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7910
    +0.2160 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,896.95
    -2,089.39 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.52
    -61.83 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,160.07
    -21.04 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market | Evolving Opportunities with Bose Corp. and David Clark Co. Inc. | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global commercial aviation and military headset market is expected to grow by $ 208.92 mn by 2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49%.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a free sample report in minutes.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Analysis Report by Application (Military headset and Commercial aviation headset) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/commercial-aviation-and-military-headset-market-industry-analysis

The commercial aviation and military headset market is driven by the changing nature of warfare. In addition, the advent of bone conduction communication systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market, although factors such as concerns related to the durability of headsets may impede the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Companies:

  • Bose Corp.

  • David Clark Co. Inc.

  • Flightcom Corp.

  • INVISIO AB

  • Lightspeed Aviation

  • Plantronics Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Safariland LLC

  • Savox Communications

  • Sonova Holding AG

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Aviation And Military Headset Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Military headset - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial aviation headset - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Aviation And Military Headset Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Electronic Warfare Market Report -The electronic warfare market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion and record a CAGR of 5.27% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample report.

Directed Energy Weapons Report -The directed energy weapons market has the potential to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.64%. Get a free sample report.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-aviation-and-military-headset-market--evolving-opportunities-with-bose-corp-and-david-clark-co-inc--technavio-301357254.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Why 1 Analyst Predicts Moderna Stock Will Plunge Nearly 70%

    Can Moderna do the same? Here's why one analyst predicts that Moderna stock will plunge nearly 70%. Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors earlier this month that Moderna's valuation has gone from "unreasonable to ridiculous."

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Lowe's stock gains after surprise growth in sales, profit and same-store sales beat expectations

    Shares of Lowe's Companies rose 1.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal second-quarter profit, sales and same-store sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to July 30 rose to $3.02 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $2.83 billion, or $3.74 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.01. Sales grew 1.0%, to $27.57 billion from $27.30 billion, while the

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Sesen Bio Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Shares of Sesen Bio (SESN) have been volatile the past couple days after the Cambridge, Mass.-based cancer researcher relayed news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "cannot approve" the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) "in its present form," and is recommending that the company provide "additional clinical/statistical data and analyses." The company

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.