Commercial Carpet Market Size to Grow by USD 155.77 million, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Engineered Floors LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The commercial carpet market size is expected to grow by USD 155.77 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The growing non-residential building construction projects are driving the commercial carpet market growth. However, factors such as the easy availability of substitutes may challenge the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Carpet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial carpet market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Armstrong Flooring Inc., Balta Group NV, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Burmatex Ltd., Ege Carpets AS, Engineered Floors LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Headlam Group Plc, Heckmondwike FB Ltd., Interface Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Newhey Carpets Ltd., Remland Carpets Online Ltd., Tarkett Group, Thomas Witter Carpets Ltd., Toli Floor Corp., and Victoria Plc are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet products such as commercial carpet tiles and broadlooms tiles.

Engineered Floors LLC - The company offers commercial carpet product brands such as WOOD LUX, NEW STANDARD PLUS, and NO LIMITS III.

Forbo Holding AG - The company offers commercial carpet products such as tufted (Tessera), flocked (Flotex), and Needlefelt carpet tiles.

Interface Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet product brands such as NY+LON Streets, Simple Abstraction, and Visual Code.

Mannington Mills Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet products such as modular carpet and broadloom tiles.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growing non-residential building construction projects are driving the growth of the market. The urban population is growing rapidly, which is expected to fuel the demand for new commercial buildings during the forecast period. North America is a major producer and consumer of commercial carpets, with education, public, retail, hospitality, and government buildings being key end-users. Commercial construction projects are rising at a high growth rate in APAC. Such factors will support the commercial carpet market growth during the forecast period.

The easy availability of substitutes is challenging the growth of the market. There is a wide range of flooring materials, such as ceramic, cork, laminate, linoleum, wood, stone, and vinyl, in the global commercial flooring market. Commercial builders in APAC prefer ceramics and other hardwood flooring materials. Moreover, manufacturers of flooring materials provide offerings that are differentiated in terms of price, weight, and colors. These factors will hamper the commercial carpet market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial carpet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial carpet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial carpet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial carpet market vendors

Commercial Carpet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 155.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armstrong Flooring Inc., Balta Group NV, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Burmatex Ltd., Ege Carpets AS, Engineered Floors LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Headlam Group Plc, Heckmondwike FB Ltd., Interface Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Newhey Carpets Ltd., Remland Carpets Online Ltd., Tarkett Group, Thomas Witter Carpets Ltd., Toli Floor Corp., and Victoria Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Carpet tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Broadlooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.4 Engineered Floors LLC

10.5 Forbo Holding AG

10.6 Interface Inc.

10.7 Mannington Mills Inc.

10.8 Milliken and Co.

10.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.

10.10 Tarkett Group

10.11 Toli Floor Corp.

10.12 Victoria Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

