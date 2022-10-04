U.S. markets closed

Commercial Drones Market Size to Grow by USD 23.63 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial drones market is fragmented due to the presence of global and regional vendors competing with each other. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among these vendors is moderate. The market is highly dependent on technological innovations. Therefore, several vendors compete to adopt the latest technologies in their devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026

The commercial drones market size is expected to grow by USD 23.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in applications of drones is driving the commercial drone market growth. However, factors such as restrictive laws and regulations governing UAV use may challenge the market growth.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial drones market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the expanding use of drones in various commercial applications such as agriculture and oil and gas pipeline surveys, logistics, and construction purposes. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the commercial drones market in North America.

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial drones market, including Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Airbus SE, DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Holy Stone, Influential Drones, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Skycatch Inc., Skydio Inc., Skydrop LLC, Teal Drones Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Wi Fi Alliance, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Zipline International Inc., and Microsoft Corp.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports per month and view 100 reports per month

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial drones market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial drones market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial drones market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial drones market vendors

Related Reports

Small Drones Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The small drones market share is expected to increase by USD 8.58 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Drone Navigation System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The drone navigation system market share is expected to increase by USD 8.48 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Commercial Drones Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 23.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

35.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Airbus SE, DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Holy Stone, Influential Drones, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Skycatch Inc., Skydio Inc., Skydrop LLC, Teal Drones Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Wi Fi Alliance, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Zipline International Inc., and Microsoft Corp

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Software and services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Public safety - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aeronavics

  • 11.4 Influential Drones

  • 11.5 Inmarsat Global Ltd

  • 11.6 Microsoft Corp

  • 11.7 Parrot Drones SAS

  • 11.8 PrecisionHawk Inc

  • 11.9 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 11.10 Trimble Inc.

  • 11.11 Wi Fi Alliance

  • 11.12 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-drones-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-23-63-bn-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301638723.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingOPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time