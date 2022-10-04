Commercial Drones Market Size to Grow by USD 23.63 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial drones market is fragmented due to the presence of global and regional vendors competing with each other. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among these vendors is moderate. The market is highly dependent on technological innovations. Therefore, several vendors compete to adopt the latest technologies in their devices.

The commercial drones market size is expected to grow by USD 23.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in applications of drones is driving the commercial drone market growth. However, factors such as restrictive laws and regulations governing UAV use may challenge the market growth.

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial drones market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the expanding use of drones in various commercial applications such as agriculture and oil and gas pipeline surveys, logistics, and construction purposes. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the commercial drones market in North America.

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial drones market, including Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Airbus SE, DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Holy Stone, Influential Drones, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Skycatch Inc., Skydio Inc., Skydrop LLC, Teal Drones Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Wi Fi Alliance, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Zipline International Inc., and Microsoft Corp.

Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial drones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial drones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial drones market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial drones market vendors

Commercial Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 23.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Airbus SE, DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Holy Stone, Influential Drones, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Skycatch Inc., Skydio Inc., Skydrop LLC, Teal Drones Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Wi Fi Alliance, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Zipline International Inc., and Microsoft Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

