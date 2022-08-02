Commercial Electric Fryer Market to Record a CAGR of 5.61%, AB Electrolux and Gourmia Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial electric fryers are specially designed electric appliances that are used for deep frying food products in food service establishments. The global commercial electric fryer market size is expected to grow by USD 324.53 mn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Electric Fryer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the commercial electric fryer market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Scope

The commercial electric fryer market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

AB Electrolux, Bayou Classic Fryers, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA, Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AB Electrolux - The company offers commercial electric floor-standing fryers with single or double wells under the Electrolux brand in this series. The equipment features an overheat protection thermostat and a thermostatic control of oil temperature up to 365 degrees F. It also offers countertop fryers.

Gourmia Inc. - The company manufactures deep fryers under its brand name with a capacity of 3 and 4.2 liters. The deep fryers come with both single and double tanks.

Bayou Classic Fryers - The company offers Bayou Classic 700-701 4 Gallon Bayou Fryer, which is made of stainless steel and is a free-standing fryer with a temperature gauge and drain valve. It also offers Bayou Classic 700-709 9 Gallon Bayou Fryer and Bayou Classic 700-725 2.5 Gallon Bayou Fryer.

Conair Corp. - The company offers Heavy Duty Deep Fryers, which include a 30-minute timer, and the temperature can be controlled up to 390 degrees F. It also offers Double Deep Fryer.

Yescom USA, Inc. - The company sells deep fryers with capacities ranging from 11-24 liters with timer controls and drainage faucets. It also sells heavy-duty stainless steel deep fryers with large tanks for commercial applications.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the commercial electric fryer market. Request a PDF Sample Now

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial electric fryer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial electric fryer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial electric fryer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial electric fryer market vendors

Commercial Electric Fryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 324.53 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bayou Classic Fryers, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Floor standing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Countertop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Electrolux

10.4 Avantco Equipment

10.5 Conair Corp.

10.6 Gourmia Inc.

10.7 Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.8 Henny Penny Corp.

10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.10 The Middleby Corp.

10.11 Welbilt Inc.

10.12 Yescom USA Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

