COMMERCIAL FLOORING STEPS INTO THE FUTURE WITH A NEW 'AGING IN PLACE' SHOWPLACE THAT REIMAGINES SENIOR LIVING

·4 min read

CTS Partners with Infinite Living to Help Execute the Project's Innovative Flooring Design

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), a Diverzify company, celebrates the completion of its latest client project - the innovative Werner House - which is a first-of-its-kind senior living showplace that incorporates the latest technologies and design concepts in ways that have never been done before. The house, an Infinite Living Collaboration, sets out to redefine the future of aging in place - challenging the current design standards for senior living while embracing today's technologies that can help adults live comfortably independent for as long as possible.

Diverzify is driving innovation in commercial interior services. (PRNewsfoto/Diverzify)
Diverzify is driving innovation in commercial interior services. (PRNewsfoto/Diverzify)

As the national accounts division of Diverzify, the country's largest commercial flooring enterprise, CTS was selected as the primary team of installers because of its high-value turnkey services, expansive skilled labor force and second-to-none capabilities to handle the myriad of specialty flooring products and specifications that come with cutting-edge projects like the Werner House.

"When Infinite Living reached out to us, we knew that CTS was the right team to provide a high-level customer experience and produce the same high-quality finished product for all of the project's different flooring types," Laura Dellbrugge, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at CTS. "We pride ourselves on our reputation as strategic solutionists and leaders in the senior living industry who get the job done right no matter the project's unique challenges, and the Werner House was a perfect opportunity for us to prove this."

A few examples of the project's unique flooring features include:

  • The incorporation of zero height transitions between materials to avoid trips and falls throughout the home, including an ADA-accessible shower with a single-level floor that allows a wheelchair to roll directly into the shower.

  • The use of the densest carpet on the market with 750 million fibers per square meter, which provides the comfort and warmth of carpet while still achieving the cleanability of tile or hardwood.

  • A "no-trip" rug that has a declining height towards the out edges of the rug, presenting the rug more like a ramp rather than a step.

"Too often we are told by flooring contractors all the reasons why we can't do something, but for the Werner House we were looking for project collaborators that could also be creative problem solvers," said Lisa Cini, CEO of Infinite Living. "For this project, we used almost every type of specialized flooring in the 108-year-old home. CTS was able to accommodate the timeline and installation demands of the project with minimal disruptions, including bringing in teams of skilled installers from all over the country to work on the project."

The project also includes Shaw Flooring's SensFloor technology, which is a subfloor with built-in sensors that can detect when someone falls and send the appropriate alert for help. Though this project's SensFlooring installation was handled by Shaw's internal team, Diverzify will be training its national workforce on the SensFloor technology in the coming months. This is a part of Diverzify's robust training program provided to its craftsmen in an effort to offer clients the most skilled network of installers in the country. SensFloor is a representation of the industry's bigger trend of having flooring contribute to a building's functionality, not just its aesthetics.

Another example is Underfloor Air Distribution (UFAD), which is offered by Diverzify's Select Prefab Solutions (SPS) location. UFAD transitions traditional clunky, overhead HVAC to a low-profile system located underneath the building's flooring. The results? Improved air quality, reduced energy use, the removal of drop ceilings, and more.

"We expect the trend of challenging flooring's functionality to continue as new products and technologies are introduced," said Jordan Zmijewski, CEO of Diverzify. "Diverzify's network of brands handles thousands of projects a year. This allows us to remain ahead of the trends so that we can provide our customers with an all-in-one 'easy button' experience that includes trusted, unbiased product consultation, skilled installers, and appearance retention services throughout the life of the product."

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring service provider in the country with approximately 1,500 employees in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented commercial flooring industry. Diverzify has built a family of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry.

Diverzify's family of brands includes:

  • Diverzify+

  • RD Weis Companies

  • Floors by Beckers

  • Lane's Floor Coverings

  • Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS)

  • Kenny Floor Covering

  • CCS Floors

  • Kiefer USA

  • Select Prefab Solutions (SPS)

  • Flooring Solutions

  • Epoxy S.I.

  • Pavilion Floors

  • ReSource Colorado

  • Spectra

  • ProSpectra

For more information about Diverzify, visit www.diverzify.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-flooring-steps-into-the-future-with-a-new-aging-in-place-showplace-that-reimagines-senior-living-301690894.html

SOURCE Diverzify

