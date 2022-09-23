Commercial Greenhouse Market to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type (Glass, Plastic), Product Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops), Equipment (Hardware, Software & Services), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial greenhouse market is estimated to be valued at USD 35.5 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
The North America region is estimated to record the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.
The commercial greenhouse market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 12.3% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as US, Canada, and Mexico countries. The industrial organization and technology of commercial greenhouse manufacturing industry are changing rapidly in North America. The US is the fastest-growing commercial greenhouse country in North America due to an increase in cultivation. One of the major players of greenhouse films in North America is Berry Global, Inc. (US). Greenhouses are becoming more popular in the region as they increase yield and enhance the quality of crops while lowering the need for chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. The climatic variations and prolonged drought in some parts of the US, such as California and other western states, have led to the increased use of greenhouses and mulching by farmers.
Plastic greenhouse had the largest market share of 59.9% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2027.
Plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic. This specially made plastic can resist tearing and withstand extreme weather conditions. Greenhouse plastics are mainly made from three types of plastics: polyethylene plastic, polycarbonate plastic, and polymethyl methacrylate.
The market for plastic greenhouses is escalating due to the rise in environmental concerns across the world, and their higher yield capacity. The leading players in the market are focused on developing cost-effective and high-quality products to tap the huge unaddressed opportunities in developing regions. This can be witnessed from the increased spending on research and development and growing number of new product approvals. The market for polycarbonates is projected to grow at a high rate because the material offers better thermal efficiency, toughness, longevity, and durability.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Demand for Food and Climate Change Challenges
Need for Higher Yields Using Limited Space and Water
Government Initiatives to Promote Smart Agricultural Practices
Restraints
Deployment of Expensive Systems in Commercial Greenhouses
Limited Variety of Crops Suited to Greenhouse Farming
Opportunities
Increase in Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture Applications
Rising Preference for Vegetables and Fruits in Developing Countries
R&D Initiatives to Improve Greenhouse Farming Methods
Growing Worldwide Environmental Concerns
Challenges
Lack of Temperature Control Systems to Maintain Optimum Crop Production Conditions in Warm Regions
Risk of Equipment Failure and Delays in Learning Curve of Growers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 General Energy Systems Supplying Commercial Greenhouses
8 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Type
9 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Equipment
10 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Product Type
11 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Argus Control Systems
Agra-Tech, Inc.
Ammerlaan Construction
Berry Global
Certhon
Decloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.
Everlight Electronics
Europrogress
Heliospectra Ab
Hort Americas
Harford
Logiqs B.V.
Lumigrow
Luiten Greenhouses
Ludy Greenhouse Manufacturing Corporation
Nobutec B.V.
Plastika Kritis SA
Richel Group
Rough Brothers, Inc.
Signify Holding
Stuppy Greenhouse
Sotrafa
Saveer Biotech Ltd.
Top Greenhouses
The Glasshouse Company
