U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.41
    -17.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,758.71
    -157.07 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.11
    -49.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -7.44 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.86
    +1.36 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    +11.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.0530 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6090
    +0.7080 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,583.86
    -1,898.45 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.96
    +3.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.11
    -14.11 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Commercial Greenhouse Market Worth $72.51 Billion by 2030 | Increase in The Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture to Augment Industry Growth: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

North American commercial greenhouse market expansion is being driven by area farmers' increasing embrace of modern automated systems for plant development.

Newark, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow from USD 31.52 billion in 2021 to USD 72.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12771

A greenhouse is an exterior structure with walls and a roof constructed of translucent materials such as glass or polyester. It is outfitted with cutting-edge technology to manage the temperature and maintain the atmosphere for plant growth. Greenhouse plant requires a particular state of the environment to thrive. As a result, it is critical to maintain optimal quality of the air, climate, and humidity levels. To flourish, they require optimal light and quality of water. The amounts of nourishment supplied to the plants should be regularly regulated and progressively adjusted to the appropriate levels based on the stage of growth of each crop. Management and precision of environmental assets and micronutrients are critical in the production of greenhouse crops.

The capacity of commercial greenhouses to deliver high yield output when compared to traditional agricultural practices is a primary reason driving their rise. Furthermore, increased food consumption, shrinking arable land due to population growth, and abrupt environmental changes have all propelled the commercial greenhouse business. Greenhouse technology allows agricultural growers to create goods that are in limited supply, giving them the option to generate marketable products.

Key players operating in the global commercial greenhouse market are Richel Group SA, Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, LLC, and Heliospectra AB., among others. To enhance their market position in the global commercial greenhouse market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• Madar Farms inked a deal with Certhon Group in January 2020 to develop a commercial indoor growing operation in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-market-12771

The heating systems segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 42% and market revenue of 13.23 billion.

The equipment segment is divided into cooling systems, heating systems and others. The heating systems segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 42% and market revenue of 13.23 billion. Heating systems are regarded as one of the essential criteria for optimal crop cultivation in commercial greenhouses. Plant development is aided by technologies that provide consistent climate control and do not emit any toxic materials. A heating system is a method of keeping the temperature at a constant level. These technologies can be centralized or decentralized controlled. During winter weather, greenhouses frequently employ indirect hot water heating systems for indoor warmth. Mixing valves are used in these heating systems to measure the temperature of warming pipes because they can efficiently manage the degree of heating pipes through flow control.

The plastics greenhouses led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 54% and market revenue of 17.02 billion.

The type segment is divided into plastics greenhouses and glass greenhouses. In 2021, plastics greenhouses accounted for the largest share of the market with 54% and a market revenue of 17.02 billion. Commercial greenhouse plastic is produced in a way that makes it more resilient than conventional plastic. This unique material is resistant to ripping and can tolerate adverse weather conditions.

The vegetable segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 26.8% and a market revenue of 8.4 billion.

The crop type segment is divided into nursery crops, fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, and others. The vegetable segment accounted for the largest share of the market with 26.8% and market revenue of 8.4 billion for commercial greenhouse in 2021. Greenhouses are an excellent resource for cultivating crops. It allows producing veggies throughout the year without having to worry about seasonal conditions, humidity, or other factors. Growing crops in greenhouses shields the crops from adverse environmental conditions. Vegetable production in greenhouses also allows for the creation of the best conditions for crops due to the regulating elements accessible in greenhouses.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12771

Regional Segment Analysis of the Commercial Greenhouse Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global commercial greenhouse market, with a market share of around 35.4% and 11.15 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Previously, North American producers employed traditional methods to establish a controlled atmosphere within greenhouses. For years, commercial greenhouse producers in North America progressively began to transition to automated technology to permit year-round plant growth. Commercial greenhouse techniques are becoming more common in metropolitan areas to help supply fresh veggies to food shops.

About the report:

The global commercial greenhouse market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12771/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Apple Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have taken a hit this year, falling more than 13% as of this writing. This pullback in the tech company's shares is arguably a great opportunity for investors to consider starting a position in the stock or adding to their stake. Investors following Apple know that the company is a cash-printing machine.

  • Kohl’s Jumps on Talks With Franchise Group on $8 Billion Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. rose after saying it’s in exclusive talks about a potential $8 billion takeover deal from Franchise Group Inc., the owner of Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Ou

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • This Beat-Up Mega Tech Stock Is Your Best Bet, Analysts Say

    Falling tech-related stocks are a big reason the S&P 500 is struggling this year. But analysts have a favorite.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Investing legend Warren Buffett has offered plenty of stock picking advice over the years, but there's one notion of his that seems pertinent to the current market environment. Buffett encouraged investors to be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Looking at stocks that can be found in Buffett-controlled Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and RH (NYSE: RH) seem to have what it takes to make great long-term picks.

  • Target Tumbles After Bloated Inventory Spurs Another Profit Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. sank after cutting its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down items and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitt

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock tanked Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped...

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    An up to 31% plunge in the Nasdaq is the perfect excuse to put your money to work in these three steady businesses.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.