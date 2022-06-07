Commercial Greenhouse Market Worth $72.51 Billion by 2030 | Increase in The Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture to Augment Industry Growth: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

North American commercial greenhouse market expansion is being driven by area farmers' increasing embrace of modern automated systems for plant development.

Newark, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow from USD 31.52 billion in 2021 to USD 72.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



A greenhouse is an exterior structure with walls and a roof constructed of translucent materials such as glass or polyester. It is outfitted with cutting-edge technology to manage the temperature and maintain the atmosphere for plant growth. Greenhouse plant requires a particular state of the environment to thrive. As a result, it is critical to maintain optimal quality of the air, climate, and humidity levels. To flourish, they require optimal light and quality of water. The amounts of nourishment supplied to the plants should be regularly regulated and progressively adjusted to the appropriate levels based on the stage of growth of each crop. Management and precision of environmental assets and micronutrients are critical in the production of greenhouse crops.



The capacity of commercial greenhouses to deliver high yield output when compared to traditional agricultural practices is a primary reason driving their rise. Furthermore, increased food consumption, shrinking arable land due to population growth, and abrupt environmental changes have all propelled the commercial greenhouse business. Greenhouse technology allows agricultural growers to create goods that are in limited supply, giving them the option to generate marketable products.



Key players operating in the global commercial greenhouse market are Richel Group SA, Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, LLC, and Heliospectra AB., among others. To enhance their market position in the global commercial greenhouse market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Madar Farms inked a deal with Certhon Group in January 2020 to develop a commercial indoor growing operation in the United Arab Emirates.



The heating systems segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 42% and market revenue of 13.23 billion.



The equipment segment is divided into cooling systems, heating systems and others. The heating systems segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 42% and market revenue of 13.23 billion. Heating systems are regarded as one of the essential criteria for optimal crop cultivation in commercial greenhouses. Plant development is aided by technologies that provide consistent climate control and do not emit any toxic materials. A heating system is a method of keeping the temperature at a constant level. These technologies can be centralized or decentralized controlled. During winter weather, greenhouses frequently employ indirect hot water heating systems for indoor warmth. Mixing valves are used in these heating systems to measure the temperature of warming pipes because they can efficiently manage the degree of heating pipes through flow control.



The plastics greenhouses led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 54% and market revenue of 17.02 billion.



The type segment is divided into plastics greenhouses and glass greenhouses. In 2021, plastics greenhouses accounted for the largest share of the market with 54% and a market revenue of 17.02 billion. Commercial greenhouse plastic is produced in a way that makes it more resilient than conventional plastic. This unique material is resistant to ripping and can tolerate adverse weather conditions.



The vegetable segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 26.8% and a market revenue of 8.4 billion.



The crop type segment is divided into nursery crops, fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, and others. The vegetable segment accounted for the largest share of the market with 26.8% and market revenue of 8.4 billion for commercial greenhouse in 2021. Greenhouses are an excellent resource for cultivating crops. It allows producing veggies throughout the year without having to worry about seasonal conditions, humidity, or other factors. Growing crops in greenhouses shields the crops from adverse environmental conditions. Vegetable production in greenhouses also allows for the creation of the best conditions for crops due to the regulating elements accessible in greenhouses.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Commercial Greenhouse Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global commercial greenhouse market, with a market share of around 35.4% and 11.15 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Previously, North American producers employed traditional methods to establish a controlled atmosphere within greenhouses. For years, commercial greenhouse producers in North America progressively began to transition to automated technology to permit year-round plant growth. Commercial greenhouse techniques are becoming more common in metropolitan areas to help supply fresh veggies to food shops.



The global commercial greenhouse market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



