Commercial Greenhouses Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2027 at a 10.8% CAGR

Company Logo

Global Commercial Greenhouses Market

Global Commercial Greenhouses Market

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouses: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for commercial greenhouses reached $36.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% to reach $60.6 billion during the forecast period.

Greenhouses can help to reduce the environmental impact of agriculture by reducing water usage, minimizing the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and reducing the carbon footprint of food production. By studying the growth of the greenhouse manufacturing market, policymakers and investors can identify opportunities to invest in environmentally sustainable agriculture practices.



Commercial greenhouses have various systems to regulate temperature, humidity, lighting, and water supply. The temperature inside the greenhouse can be regulated through heating systems, ventilation systems, and shading systems. Humidity levels can be regulated through the use of misting systems and humidifiers. Lighting is provided through artificial light sources such as high-intensity discharge (HID), LED, and fluorescent lights. Finally, the water supply is regulated through the use of irrigation systems and automated watering systems.



Commercial greenhouses are designed to maximize plant growth, yield and quality. This is achieved through various horticultural techniques, including crop rotation, pruning, and fertilization. These techniques enable commercial greenhouses to produce many crops and plants consistently.



In addition to being used for crop cultivation, commercial greenhouses are also used for research and experimentation. This includes the study of plant growth, disease resistance and the effects of different environmental conditions on plant growth.



Overall, commercial greenhouses play a crucial role in the agriculture and horticulture industries by providing a controlled environment for plant growth, enabling the production of high-quality crops and plants year-round. They are essential for meeting the growing demand for food and ornamental plants, as well as for research and experimentation.

Story continues

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the commercial greenhouses market, including market estimations and trends through 2027. The report's scope is limited to the greenhouse manufacturing market and does not cover greenhouse produce such as vegetables, flowers, fruits, and ornamentals.

The report is focused on estimating the market for greenhouse manufacturing, which includes infrastructure hardware, materials, and systems. Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the commercial greenhouse markets compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts through year-end 2027.

The report also discusses the major players across each regional commercial greenhouse market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global commercial greenhouses market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for commercial greenhouse

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential by size, component, infrastructure hardware, glazing material, system, irrigation systems, lighting system and region

Coverage of major greenhouse manufacturers and suppliers and discussion on technological advancement in the market for commercial greenhouses

Information on the cost of building a greenhouse, key factors, greenhouse design and material and size of greenhouse

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Berry Global Group Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Signify N.V., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Richel Group, and Signify Holding BV

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $60.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Chapter 4 Greenhouse Construction Cost Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Overview and Trends

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis

Chapter 7 North American Market for Commercial Greenhouses

Chapter 8 European Market for Commercial Greenhouses

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Greenhouses

Chapter 10 Middle East & African Market for Commercial Greenhouses

Chapter 11 Latin American Market for Commercial Greenhouses

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agra Tech Inc.

Ammerlaan Construction B.V.

Argus Control Systems

Berry Global Group Inc.

Certhon

Decloet Manufacturing Ltd.

Europrogress

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

The Glasshouse Co.

Heliospectra Ab

Hort Americas LLC

Logiqs B.V.

Ludy Greenhouse Mfg. Corp.

Luiten Greenhouses

Lumigrow Inc.

Nobutec Bv

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Richel Group

Rough Brothers Inc.

Saveer Biotech Ltd.

Signify Holding Bv.

Sotrafa

Stuppy Greenhouse Inc.

Top Greenhouses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixnitk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



