Commercial Griddles & Flat Top Grill Market to Reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / The global demand for commercial griddles & flat-top grills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, reaching a total of US$ 2.7 billion in 2033, according to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI).

Growth in sales and profits increased at a CAGR of 10% between 2018 and 2022. Increasing food service demand and growing consumer preferences for convenience foods are expected to drive the growth of the commercial griddle & flat-top grill market. This market is also expected to grow due to the growing trend of outdoor dining.

An increasing number of food service establishments are investing in commercial griddles and flat-top grills to prepare food efficiently in the coming years. Additionally, the emergence of multi-cuisine restaurants will increase the demand for commercial griddles and flat-top grills, since they are suitable for preparing a diverse range of foods.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17023

Due to the growing food service market, home cooking trends, and new innovative products available to meet the growing demand, commercial griddles, and flat-top grills have become increasingly popular. Increasing numbers of restaurants and households are looking for high-quality and efficient cooking solutions in the future, which will drive market growth.

Food service consumers are increasingly demanding convenience and variety, which is driving growth in the commercial griddle and flat-top grill market. A surge in demand for innovative products, like electric flat-top grills and griddles, along with a significant increase in their use in the future, will also lead to a surge in demand for these products.

As the hospitality industry continues to grow, commercial griddles & flat-top grills are expected to continue to be in high demand in the future, due to both increased consumer demand for convenient cooking solutions and growth in the hospitality industry demand for griddles & flat-top grills. Technology advancements like automatic griddles and flat-top grills are also expected to drive market growth.

Story continues

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for commercial griddles & flat top grills was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2022

By end-user, full-service restaurants will account for 55% of commercial griddles & flat top grills usage in 2023

By distribution channel, specialty stores account for over 1/5 th of all commercial griddles & flat-top grills sales

North America is expected to be a significant growth hotspot, with an expected CAGR of 4.8%

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a credible revenue share in the market, amounting to 35%

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17023

"Stainless steel grills are becoming increasingly popular due to their long lifespan, cost-effectiveness, and increasing demand for premium products for outdoor and home cooking activities in the future," comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

With product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers imminent, several companies are expected to prioritize research and innovation. Key players in the commercial griddles & flat top grills market are Welbilt Inc. , The Middleby Corporation. , Fujimak Corp. , SIMCO Group , The Vollrath Co. , Avantco Equipment , AB Electrolux , Standex International Corp. , Equipex , Blaze Grills , Americarange , Secura and others.

In February 2023, Traeger Inc., the leader in wood-pellet grill technology, announced the launch of the new Flatrock Grill, which expands its outdoor cooking experience. Adaptable to any cooking method and a variety of cooking practices, the Flatrock Grill is the newest standard in the expanding griddle cookware category, bringing new flavor possibilities to customers with premium, innovative designs.

An Asian fusion restaurant, Flat Top Grill, will open in December at 2795 Katy Freeway, in Houston's Lower Heights District. The Lower Heights District (located between Studemont and Sawyer) will be the first location outside the Midwest for Gulf Coast Commercial Group's brand.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global commercial griddles & flat top grill market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of griddle type (single-sided griddle, a built-in unit, part of a range or cooking center, freestanding unit, double-sided griddle), top plate type (flat, ribbed mixed), plate material (chrome steel, aluminum, ceramic glass), by distribution channel (offline stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, specialty store, online retail stores) and by end-user (full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, food trucks, cafeteria, bars, and clubs) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17023

Key Segments Profiled in the Commercial Griddles & Flat Top Grills Market Industry Survey

By Griddle Type:

Single Sided Griddle A Built-in Unit Part of a Range or Cooking Center Freestanding Unit

Double Sided Griddle

By Top Plate Type:

Flat

Ribbed

Mixed

By Plate Material:

Chrome Steel

Aluminium

Ceramic Glass

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

By End-User:

Full-service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Food Trucks

Cafeterias

Bars and Clubs

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

View Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-griddles-flat-top-grills-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Commercial Griddles & Flat Top Grills Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continue…)

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17023

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Process Automation Domain:

Specialty Commercial Deep Fryers Market: The global specialty commercial deep fryers market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,126.5 million in 2023

Outdoor Commercial Grills Market: The global Outdoor Commercial Grills market size is expected to be valued at US$ 2.8 Million in 2023

Commercial Panini Grills Market: According to Future Market Insights, the commercial panini grills market reached a valuation of US$ 10.35 million in 2023

Electric Commercial Deep Fryers Market: The global electric commercial deep fryers market was valued at US$ 721.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033

Commercial Deep Fryer Parts & Accessories Market: As of 2023, the market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 235.2 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749866/Commercial-Griddles-Flat-Top-Grill-Market-to-Reach-US-27-Billion-by-2033-expanding-at-a-CAGR-of-3-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



