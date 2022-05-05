Commercial HVAC Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rising Number of Data Centers | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Commercial HVAC Market by Application (Equipment and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the commercial HVAC market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. An increase in infrastructure spending on commercial projects will facilitate the commercial HVAC market growth in APAC over the forecast period

The potential growth difference for the commercial HVAC market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 22.09 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising number of data centers is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial HVAC market growth. A data center comprises highly sensitive electronic components wherein the temperature, humidity, airflow, and cleanliness should be maintained consistently to prevent the failure of critical equipment. HVAC systems form an indispensable part of a data center, and cooling systems account for a significant part of the overall costs in data center operations. Moreover, this factor has led to an increasing number of data centers across the globe to manage the significant amount of heat dissipated by the equipment and machines in data centers. Also, with the help of robust HVAC systems, data center operators can ensure that server rooms are kept at the appropriate temperature and humidity levels. These factors will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - High market competition is one of the factors hampering the commercial HVAC market growth. The market has recorded significant consolidation activities, as vendors are aiming at strengthening their product offerings and increasing their geographic presence. For instance, the entry of building control solution providers into the commercial HVAC market has also intensified market competition. Companies such as Siemens and Honeywell have either introduced new solutions or are expanding their product offerings in the global commercial HVAC market. Thus, the intense competition among players can lead them to lower their prices to stay competitive, thus reducing the profit margins for each sale or service, thus affecting the overall global commercial HVAC market in the long run.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial HVAC market report is segmented by Application (Equipment and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The commercial HVAC market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. HVAC equipment comprises heating equipment, ventilation equipment, and air conditioning equipment. The rise in construction activities, particularly in the Middle East and Asian economies, will propel the demand for HVAC systems in the regions. Builders of new modern commercial spaces are not only focusing on the design and architectural aspects but also on sustainable practices. This has led to the adoption of energy-saving systems such as HVAC units, LEDs, and renewable power generation sources in commercial spaces. Such an increasing adoption of HVAC equipment will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned:

The commercial HVAC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

