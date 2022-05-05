U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Commercial HVAC Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rising Number of Data Centers | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial HVAC Market by Application (Equipment and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the commercial HVAC market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. An increase in infrastructure spending on commercial projects will facilitate the commercial HVAC market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial HVAC Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the commercial HVAC market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 22.09 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The rising number of data centers is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial HVAC market growth. A data center comprises highly sensitive electronic components wherein the temperature, humidity, airflow, and cleanliness should be maintained consistently to prevent the failure of critical equipment. HVAC systems form an indispensable part of a data center, and cooling systems account for a significant part of the overall costs in data center operations. Moreover, this factor has led to an increasing number of data centers across the globe to manage the significant amount of heat dissipated by the equipment and machines in data centers. Also, with the help of robust HVAC systems, data center operators can ensure that server rooms are kept at the appropriate temperature and humidity levels. These factors will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - High market competition is one of the factors hampering the commercial HVAC market growth. The market has recorded significant consolidation activities, as vendors are aiming at strengthening their product offerings and increasing their geographic presence. For instance, the entry of building control solution providers into the commercial HVAC market has also intensified market competition. Companies such as Siemens and Honeywell have either introduced new solutions or are expanding their product offerings in the global commercial HVAC market. Thus, the intense competition among players can lead them to lower their prices to stay competitive, thus reducing the profit margins for each sale or service, thus affecting the overall global commercial HVAC market in the long run.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial HVAC market report is segmented by Application (Equipment and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The commercial HVAC market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. HVAC equipment comprises heating equipment, ventilation equipment, and air conditioning equipment. The rise in construction activities, particularly in the Middle East and Asian economies, will propel the demand for HVAC systems in the regions. Builders of new modern commercial spaces are not only focusing on the design and architectural aspects but also on sustainable practices. This has led to the adoption of energy-saving systems such as HVAC units, LEDs, and renewable power generation sources in commercial spaces. Such an increasing adoption of HVAC equipment will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned:

The commercial HVAC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The marine auxiliary engine market size is predicted to exhibit a declining growth and is estimated at a value of USD 431.35 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.51%. - Download a sample now!

  • The injection molding market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% and the market share will increase by USD 4.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. Download a sample now!

Commercial HVAC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 22.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.83

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Climate Control Group Inc., WaterFurnace International Inc., Edison Heating and Cooling, and Farina Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.8 Lennox International Inc.

  • 10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.11 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.12 The Climate Control Group Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-hvac-market---42-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-rising-number-of-data-centers--technavio-301539666.html

SOURCE Technavio

