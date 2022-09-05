Commercial HVAC Market Size to Grow by USD 22.09 billion, Carrier Global Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial HVAC market will be driven by factors such as the rising number of data centers. Data centers comprise sensitive electronic components. Hence, the humidity, temperature, airflow, and hygiene should be maintained to prevent critical equipment failure. The equipment and machines used in data centers dissipate a significant amount of heat. HVAC systems ensure that server rooms are maintained at appropriate temperature and humidity levels. These factors will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial HVAC Market

The global commercial HVAC market size is expected to grow by USD 22.09 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The commercial HVAC market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Climate Control Group Inc., WaterFurnace International Inc., Edison Heating and Cooling, Farina Corp., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers HVAC solutions for schools, dental offices, hospitals, and other commercial facilities.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers various types of commercial air conditioners such as roof top, cassette, floor standing, and others.

Lennox International Inc. - The company offers products Trane, Club Car, and Thermo King, which provide innovative solutions to optimize indoor environments through a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, parts support, and advanced controls for homes and commercial buildings.

LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers YORK chillers, which help reduce energy consumption and emissions and create a more comfortable and sustainable building environment.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - The company offers various commercial HVAC products such as packaged rooftop units, split systems, and heating products.

Commercial HVAC Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial HVAC Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segments

The equipment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. HVAC equipment includes heating equipment, ventilation equipment, and air conditioning equipment. Builders of new commercial spaces are focusing on design, architecture, and sustainable practices. Hence, they are adopting energy-saving systems such as LEDs, HVAC units, and renewable power generation sources in commercial spaces. Thus, the increasing adoption of HVAC equipment will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Climate Control Group Inc., WaterFurnace International Inc., Edison Heating and Cooling, and Farina Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Carrier Global Corp.

10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

10.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.8 Lennox International Inc.

10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.11 Panasonic Corp.

10.12 The Climate Control Group Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

