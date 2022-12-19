Commercial kitchen knives market size to grow by USD 114.15 million from 2023 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global commercial kitchen knives market as a part of the personal product market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The global commercial kitchen knives market size is estimated to increase by USD 114.15 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.93%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2023-2027

Global commercial kitchen knives market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global commercial kitchen knives market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global commercial kitchen knives market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer commercial kitchen knives in the market are Cnife GmbH, Coltellerie Sanelli Srl, Dalstrong Inc., DEGLON SAS, Dexter Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG, IO Shen Knives UK Ltd., Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Mercer Tool Corp, Messermeister Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., The Scott Fetzer Co., Victorinox AG, Wilh. Werhahn KG, WUSTHOF, Yoshida Metal Industry Co. Ltd., Mundial SA, and TOJIRO Co Ltd and others.

The global commercial kitchen knives market is at its growing stage. The vendors consist of both large and mid-sized competitors. Differentiation in the product is done by using high-quality steel as blade material and advanced manufacturing technologies. The use of various types of materials, such as high-carbon steel, high-speed steel, and ultra-nano zirconia, differentiates the knives in terms of quality. Besides product improvement, vendors of commercial kitchen knives seek endorsements from well-known professional chefs. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Coltellerie Sanelli Srl: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Coltello Francese cm.16, Coltello Francese cm.18, Butcher knives cm.22, and Butcher knives cm.27.

Dalstrong Inc.: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Gladiator knives, Shogun series, Chefs knife, and Omega series.

DEGLON SAS: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as table-separated, tomato knives, bonne cuisine, surfil knife, and oyster knives.

Dexter Russell Inc.: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Sofgrip 7, Sofgrip 10, Traditional carbon steel knives, and Sofgrip 6.

Global commercial kitchen knives market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, type (Chefs knives, Utility knives, Bread knives, Meat knives, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the chefs knives will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the growth of the global commercial kitchen chefs knives will mainly be driven by the increasing availability of these knives with superior quality blades and improved design. Some of the vendors are offering commercial kitchen chefs knives with ergonomically angled handles to ensure the maximum amount of comfort, along with a firm grip to facilitate cutting on a cutting board. In addition, commercial kitchen chefs knives, which are made using improved materials such as Santoprene, have also gained significant popularity as the material is resistant to kitchen oils and helps ensure a safe grip. Thus, the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global commercial kitchen knives market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial kitchen knives market.

APAC will account for 46% of the global commercial kitchen knives market growth during the forecast period. The commercial kitchen knives market in APAC is growing at the fastest rate owing to the low penetration of substitutes such as food processors and kitchen shears in the region. Moreover, in APAC, the popularity of online shopping is increasing, which is encouraging vendors to sell ergonomically designed commercial kitchen knives online. The increase in urbanization and the simultaneous rise in spending on food out-of-home are expected to drive the market in APAC.

Global commercial kitchen knives market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increasing demand for customized commercial kitchen knives is notably driving the commercial kitchen knife market growth. Many chefs ensure that the commercial kitchen knives they use are ergonomically designed and have the best quality handles and blades. This is one of the factors that has increased the demand for customized knives. One of the most popular customizations being done in commercial kitchen knives is engravings on blades or handles. In addition, demand for customization in terms of handles made of unique materials and knives with different types or quality of blades is also significantly increasing. Many end-user establishments also prefer to get their brand name engraved on commercial kitchen knives. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing demand for superior quality and durable commercial kitchen knives is the key market trend driving the commercial kitchen knives market growth. The growing demand for durable and high-quality commercial kitchen knives is encouraging some of the market players to increase their focus on introducing new units of commercial kitchen knives with improved design and quality. The improvements in design are mainly in terms of better handles, the material used for knife handles and blades, and the sharpness and strength of knives. Similarly, the vendor also provides knives that are made using PEtec. It is a computer-aided application that helps increase the sharpness of the knives and maintain the sharpness for a longer duration. With the use of this technology, the blades are measured before sharpening, then the computer calculates the sharpening angle for each blade, and precision robots sharpen the blades.

Major challenges - The major challenge impeding the commercial kitchen knife market growth is the increased sale of counterfeit commercial kitchen knives. These knives are manufactured without following the process of quality measures. As a result, they are inferior in quality as compared to original commercial kitchen knives. Despite the inferior quality, these knives carry the trademark names and symbols of the vendors producing original commercial kitchen knives. However, though these knives appear to be visually the same as their original counterparts, they tend to be low on performance and quality. Buying counterfeit commercial kitchen knives can result in a loss of customer confidence in the brand, affecting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this commercial kitchen knives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Commercial Kitchen Knives Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Commercial Kitchen Knives Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Commercial Kitchen Knives Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Commercial Kitchen Knives Market vendors

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 114.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cnife GmbH, Coltellerie Sanelli Srl, Dalstrong Inc., DEGLON SAS, Dexter Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG, IO Shen Knives UK Ltd., Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Mercer Tool Corp, Messermeister Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., The Scott Fetzer Co., Victorinox AG, Wilh. Werhahn KG, WUSTHOF, Yoshida Metal Industry Co. Ltd., Mundial SA, and TOJIRO Co Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial kitchen knives market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Chefs knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Cnife GmbH

12.4 Coltellerie Sanelli Srl

12.5 Dalstrong Inc.

12.6 DEGLON SAS

12.7 Dexter Russell Inc.

12.8 Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG

12.9 IO Shen Knives UK Ltd.

12.10 Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH

12.11 Kai Corp.

12.12 MAC Knife Inc.

12.13 Mercer Tool Corp

12.14 Messermeister Inc.

12.15 Mundial SA

12.16 Samuel Staniforth Ltd.

12.17 The Scott Fetzer Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

