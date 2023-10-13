Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) Dividend Will Be $0.16

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.16 per share on the 9th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Commercial Metals' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Commercial Metals was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 58.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Commercial Metals Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Commercial Metals has grown earnings per share at 45% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Commercial Metals Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Commercial Metals that you should be aware of before investing. Is Commercial Metals not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

