Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market, Service-life extension of military aircraft to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with A J Walter Aviation Ltd. and AAR Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market size is expected to grow by USD 20.88 million, at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period. The commercial and military aircraft MRO market vendors covered in this market study include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., StandardAero Aviation, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Technic Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The commercial and military aircraft MRO market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

Sector - Military aircraft MRO and commercial aircraft MRO

Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Major Five Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Companies:

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market

size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 20.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MRO Holdings, MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., StandardAero Aviation, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Technic Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Sector

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Sector

5.3 Military aircraft MRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial aircraft MRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Sector

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AAR Corp.

10.4 Delta Air Lines Inc.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

10.10 Singapore Airlines Ltd.

10.11 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

