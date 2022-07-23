Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market, Service-life extension of military aircraft to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with A J Walter Aviation Ltd. and AAR Corp. - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market size is expected to grow by USD 20.88 million, at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period. The commercial and military aircraft MRO market vendors covered in this market study include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., StandardAero Aviation, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Technic Inc. among others. Request for Sample Report.
The commercial and military aircraft MRO market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:
Sector - Military aircraft MRO and commercial aircraft MRO
Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Buy Sample Report.
Major Five Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Companies:
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market
size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report.
Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 20.88 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.58
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Russia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MRO Holdings, MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., StandardAero Aviation, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Technic Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Sector
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Sector
5.3 Military aircraft MRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial aircraft MRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Sector
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AAR Corp.
10.4 Delta Air Lines Inc.
10.5 General Electric Co.
10.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.
10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
10.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
10.10 Singapore Airlines Ltd.
10.11 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
10.12 Thales Group
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
