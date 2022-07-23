U.S. markets closed

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market, Service-life extension of military aircraft to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with A J Walter Aviation Ltd. and AAR Corp. - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market size is expected to grow by USD 20.88 million, at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period. The commercial and military aircraft MRO market vendors covered in this market study include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., StandardAero Aviation, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Technic Inc. among others. Request for Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The commercial and military aircraft MRO market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

  • Sector - Military aircraft MRO and commercial aircraft MRO

  • Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Buy Sample Report.

Major Five Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Companies:

  A J Walter Aviation Ltd.

  AAR Corp.

  Airbus SE

  Delta Air Lines Inc.

  Elbit Systems Ltd.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market
size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report.

Related Reports:

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The airport transit baggage vehicle market share is expected to increase to USD 195.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The explosive detection equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 2.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 20.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.58

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Airbus SE, Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviation Technical Services Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MRO Holdings, MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., StandardAero Aviation, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Technic Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Sector

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Sector

  • 5.3 Military aircraft MRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial aircraft MRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Sector

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AAR Corp.

  • 10.4 Delta Air Lines Inc.

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

  • 10.10 Singapore Airlines Ltd.

  • 10.11 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-and-military-aircraft-mro-market-service-life-extension-of-military-aircraft-to-boost-market-growth-evolving-opportunities-with-a-j-walter-aviation-ltd-and-aar-corp---technavio-301591148.html

SOURCE Technavio

