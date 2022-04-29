Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings
ITHACA, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $3,050,000, or $.77 per share compared to first quarter 2021 net income of $1,712,000, or $.43 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 26.26% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16.42% for the first quarter of 2021.
For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $2,002,000, or 46.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to significantly higher accretion on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. During the quarter, $46.2 million of PPP loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. At March 31, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $3.8 million compared to $60.4 million at March 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $22 million, or 5.7% when comparing March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income decreased by $4,000, or .7% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income, partially offset by higher debit card interchange revenue. Operating expenses increased by $323,000 or 11.5% primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense associated with hiring additional lending and treasury team members.
Total assets were $627.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $569.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Return on Equity (ROE)
26.26
%
16.42
%
Return on Assets (ROA)
1.99
%
1.25
%
Net Interest Margin
4.37
%
3.35
%
March 31,
2022
2021
Non-performing Assets Ratio
0.70
%
1.09
%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)
8.59
%
9.06
%
Total Risk-based Capital(1)
14.94
%
15.59
%
Book Value Per Share
$
11.51
$
10.68
Market Value Per Share
$
13.30
$
10.50
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Interest Income
$
6,876,555
$
4,982,565
Interest Expense
531,862
639,874
Net Interest Income
6,344,693
4,342,691
Provision for loan losses
-
-
Non-interest income
578,875
582,683
Operating Expenses
3,147,305
2,823,852
Income before taxes
3,776,263
2,101,522
Income tax expense
726,000
390,000
Net Income
$
3,050,263
$
1,711,522
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.77
$
0.43
Dividends declared
$
0.14
$
0.14
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
March 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
67,543,910
$
29,060,961
Time deposits with other banks
14,380,000
22,097,000
Securities
108,533,063
46,981,725
Loans
410,228,551
444,836,860
Allowance for loan losses
(3,831,809
)
(4,256,978
)
Loans, net
406,396,742
440,579,882
Premises and equipment, net
8,377,785
8,087,637
Other assets
22,165,771
22,967,038
Total Assets
$
627,397,271
$
569,774,243
Liabilities
Deposits
$
531,049,989
$
475,090,235
Other borrowings
34,400,000
35,400,000
Trust preferred
13,403,000
13,403,000
Other liabilities
2,886,462
3,533,757
Total Liabilities
581,739,451
527,426,992
Equity
Total Equity
45,657,820
42,347,251
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
627,397,271
$
569,774,243
Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528