Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings

Commercial National Financial Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • CEFC

ITHACA, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $3,050,000, or $.77 per share compared to first quarter 2021 net income of $1,712,000, or $.43 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 26.26% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16.42% for the first quarter of 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $2,002,000, or 46.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to significantly higher accretion on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. During the quarter, $46.2 million of PPP loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. At March 31, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $3.8 million compared to $60.4 million at March 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $22 million, or 5.7% when comparing March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $4,000, or .7% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income, partially offset by higher debit card interchange revenue. Operating expenses increased by $323,000 or 11.5% primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense associated with hiring additional lending and treasury team members.

Total assets were $627.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $569.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):

Quarter Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Return on Equity (ROE)

26.26

%

16.42

%

Return on Assets (ROA)

1.99

%

1.25

%

Net Interest Margin

4.37

%

3.35

%

March 31,

2022

2021

Non-performing Assets Ratio

0.70

%

1.09

%

Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)

8.59

%

9.06

%

Total Risk-based Capital(1)

14.94

%

15.59

%

Book Value Per Share

$

11.51

$

10.68

Market Value Per Share

$

13.30

$

10.50

(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.

.

.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):

Quarter Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Interest Income

$

6,876,555

$

4,982,565

Interest Expense

531,862

639,874

Net Interest Income

6,344,693

4,342,691

Provision for loan losses

-

-

Non-interest income

578,875

582,683

Operating Expenses

3,147,305

2,823,852

Income before taxes

3,776,263

2,101,522

Income tax expense

726,000

390,000

Net Income

$

3,050,263

$

1,711,522

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.77

$

0.43

Dividends declared

$

0.14

$

0.14

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):

March 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

67,543,910

$

29,060,961

Time deposits with other banks

14,380,000

22,097,000

Securities

108,533,063

46,981,725

Loans

410,228,551

444,836,860

Allowance for loan losses

(3,831,809

)

(4,256,978

)

Loans, net

406,396,742

440,579,882

Premises and equipment, net

8,377,785

8,087,637

Other assets

22,165,771

22,967,038

Total Assets

$

627,397,271

$

569,774,243

Liabilities

Deposits

$

531,049,989

$

475,090,235

Other borrowings

34,400,000

35,400,000

Trust preferred

13,403,000

13,403,000

Other liabilities

2,886,462

3,533,757

Total Liabilities

581,739,451

527,426,992

Equity

Total Equity

45,657,820

42,347,251

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

627,397,271

$

569,774,243

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528


