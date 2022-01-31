U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.34
    +48.49 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,843.72
    +118.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,103.46
    +332.89 (+2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.48
    +22.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7950
    +0.0130 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2650
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,208.05
    +330.18 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.62
    +37.44 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Commercial National Reports December 31, 2021 Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNAF

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company earned $1,910,000 (or $0.67 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2,512,000 (or $0.88 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company earned $4,888,000 (or $1.71 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 and $5,713,000 (or $2.00 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 results included a $1,700,000 loan loss reserve release.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,071 shares, or 17.09% on December 31, 2021.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2021, the Company employed 79 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-nine (29) employees are full-time and there are two (2) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper
Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

3,168

$

3,744

Interest bearing deposits with banks

30,164

24,596

Total cash and cash equivalents

33,332

28,340

Securities available for sale

194,936

133,317

Restricted investments in bank stock

145

148

Loans

216,639

241,080

Allowance for loan losses

(2,093

)

(1,991

)

Net loans

214,546

239,089

Premises and equipment

2,580

2,805

Investment in Life Insurance

17,655

19,070

Other Real estate owned

3,399

-

Life Insurance receivable

2,365

-

Other assets

3,017

2,662

Total assets

$

471,975

$

425,431

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

167,513

$

148,399

Interest bearing

235,299

203,001

Total deposits

402,812

351,400

Other liabilities

3,978

4,604

Total liabilities

406,790

356,004

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $2 per share;

10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares

issued; 2,860,953 shares

outstanding in 2021 and 2020.

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

62,344

63,292

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,185

11,479

Less treasury stock, at cost,

739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

65,185

69,427

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

471,975

$

425,431

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

Three Months

Twelve Months

Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

2,197

2,584

$

9,536

$

10,663

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,015

985

3,956

4,036

Exempt from federal income taxes

299

254

944

1,303

Other

24

7

70

46

Total Interest income

3,535

3,830

14,506

16,048

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

56

63

228

403

Interest on short-term borrowings

-

2

-

147

Total Interest expense

56

65

228

550

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,479

3,765

14,278

15,498

PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES

550

(1,700

)

550

400

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES

2,929

5,465

13,728

15,098

OTHER OPERATING INCOME:

Asset management and trust income

379

380

1,505

1,396

Service charges on deposit accounts

174

166

690

635

Net Security gains/losses

1,455

55

1,490

558

Income from investment in life insurance

549

117

917

1,192

Other income

122

27

235

160

Total other operating income

2,679

745

4,837

3,941

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

1,805

1,809

7,306

7,435

Net occupancy expense

207

206

790

800

Furniture and equipment

119

120

478

438

Pennsylvania shares tax

165

155

644

581

Legal and professional

262

113

569

446

FDIC Insurance expense

22

30

110

65

Other expenses

868

697

3,010

2,705

Total other operating expenses

3,448

3,130

12,907

12,470

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,160

3,080

5,658

6,569

Income tax (benefit) expense

250

568

770

856

Net income

$

1,910

$

2,512

$

4,888

$

5,713

Average Shares Outstanding

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

0.67

0.88

1.71

2.00

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686407/Commercial-National-Reports-December-31-2021-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022. China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of February, with...

  • Penn National Gaming Q4 Earnings Preview: Watch for Progress in Mobile Gaming

    Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) mobile gaming efforts have been getting the attention of investors because of their potential for faster growth and more significant profit potential. As economies reopen, investors are worried mobile gaming growth could slow for Penn National. Investors and analysts will be keen to see what updates the company provides on its efforts to expand its mobile gaming reach.

  • 10 Billion Reasons Why Raytheon Technologies Is a Smart Buy for 2022

    The company remains on track to hit its medium-term guidance as the commercial aviation recovery builds momentum.