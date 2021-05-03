Commercial National Reports March 31, 2021 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company earned $1,068,000 (or $0.37 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2021 compared to $1,816,000 (or $0.63 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2020. Tax free life insurance proceeds of $730,000 favorably influenced first quarter 2020 earnings results.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 460,362 shares, or 16.09% on March 31, 2021.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2021, the Company employed 79 people in full-time and part-time positions. Twenty-nine (29) full-time employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,128 $ 3,744 $ 6,015 Interest bearing deposits with banks 33,396 24,596 191 Cash and Cash Equivalents 37,524 28,340 6,206 Securities available for sale 128,615 133,317 145,670 Restricted investments in bank stock 148 148 1,211 Loans 243,842 241,080 239,194 Allowance for loan losses (1,991 ) (1,991 ) (1,663 ) Net loans 241,851 239,089 237,531 Premises and equipment 2,732 2,805 2,834 Investment in life insurance 19,201 19,070 18,695 Other assets 3,868 2,662 4,372 Total assets $ 433,939 $ 425,431 $ 416,519 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 160,439 $ 148,398 $ 133,910 Interest bearing 202,764 203,001 192,618 Total deposits 363,203 351,399 326,528 Short-term borrowings - - 25,375 Other liabilities 3,750 4,605 3,298 Total liabilities 366,953 356,004 355,201 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,616 63,292 61,626 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,714 11,479 5,036 Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 66,986 69,427 61,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 433,939 $ 425,431 $ 416,519



COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,515 $ 2,606 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 985 1,037 Exempt from federal income taxes 228 393 Other 7 24 Total Interest income 3,735 4,060 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 57 159 Interest on short term borrowings - 120 Total Interest expense 57 279 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,678 3,781 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,678 3,781 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 358 343 Service charges on deposit accounts 166 160 Net Security losses 1 - Income from investment in life insurance 123 111 Life Insurance proceeds - 730 Other income 54 72 Total other operating income 702 1,416 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,831 1,964 Net occupancy expense 222 212 Furniture and equipment 113 96 Pennsylvania shares tax 150 142 Legal and professional 101 101 FDIC Insurance 30 - Other expenses 681 709 Total other operating expenses 3,128 3,224 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,252 1,973 Income tax expense 184 157 Net income $ 1,068 $ 1,816 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.63

CONTACT:

Wendy S. Piper

First Senior Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer

724-537-9923

wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation





