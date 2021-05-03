Commercial National Reports March 31, 2021 Earnings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company earned $1,068,000 (or $0.37 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2021 compared to $1,816,000 (or $0.63 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2020. Tax free life insurance proceeds of $730,000 favorably influenced first quarter 2020 earnings results.
The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 460,362 shares, or 16.09% on March 31, 2021.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2021, the Company employed 79 people in full-time and part-time positions. Twenty-nine (29) full-time employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
$
4,128
$
3,744
$
6,015
Interest bearing deposits with banks
33,396
24,596
191
Cash and Cash Equivalents
37,524
28,340
6,206
Securities available for sale
128,615
133,317
145,670
Restricted investments in bank stock
148
148
1,211
Loans
243,842
241,080
239,194
Allowance for loan losses
(1,991
)
(1,991
)
(1,663
)
Net loans
241,851
239,089
237,531
Premises and equipment
2,732
2,805
2,834
Investment in life insurance
19,201
19,070
18,695
Other assets
3,868
2,662
4,372
Total assets
$
433,939
$
425,431
$
416,519
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
160,439
$
148,398
$
133,910
Interest bearing
202,764
203,001
192,618
Total deposits
363,203
351,399
326,528
Short-term borrowings
-
-
25,375
Other liabilities
3,750
4,605
3,298
Total liabilities
366,953
356,004
355,201
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, par value $2 per share;
10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000
shares issued; 2,860,953 shares
outstanding in 2021 and 2020
7,200
7,200
7,200
Retained earnings
63,616
63,292
61,626
Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,714
11,479
5,036
Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares
in 2021 and 2020
(12,544
)
(12,544
)
(12,544
)
Total shareholders' equity
66,986
69,427
61,318
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
433,939
$
425,431
$
416,519
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
2,515
$
2,606
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
985
1,037
Exempt from federal income taxes
228
393
Other
7
24
Total Interest income
3,735
4,060
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
57
159
Interest on short term borrowings
-
120
Total Interest expense
57
279
NET INTEREST INCOME
3,678
3,781
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
-
-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
3,678
3,781
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Asset management and trust income
358
343
Service charges on deposit accounts
166
160
Net Security losses
1
-
Income from investment in life insurance
123
111
Life Insurance proceeds
-
730
Other income
54
72
Total other operating income
702
1,416
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
1,831
1,964
Net occupancy expense
222
212
Furniture and equipment
113
96
Pennsylvania shares tax
150
142
Legal and professional
101
101
FDIC Insurance
30
-
Other expenses
681
709
Total other operating expenses
3,128
3,224
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,252
1,973
Income tax expense
184
157
Net income
$
1,068
$
1,816
Average Shares Outstanding
2,860,953
2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
$
0.37
$
0.63
CONTACT:
Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer
724-537-9923
wpiper@cbthebank.com
SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643870/Commercial-National-Reports-March-31-2021-Earnings