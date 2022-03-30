Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union - 98% of Growth to Originate from Western Europe| Driven by POD Services | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial online printing market in European Union is set to grow by USD 2.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.24% as per the latest report by Technavio. 98% of the market's growth will originate from Western Europe during the forecast period. Western Europe is the key market for commercial online printing market in the European Union. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Eastern Europe. The increased demand for printing packaging and labels will facilitate the commercial online printing market growth in Western Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial online printing market in the European union - Scope

The commercial online printing market in the European Union covers the following areas:

Commercial online printing market in the European union - Drivers & Challenges

The availability of POD services is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial online printing market growth in the European Union. POD is a printing service offered by online printing service providers, which includes printing of products such as brochures, newspapers, and others only on demand. For instance, It is a better solution for low-quantity orders of printed products and offers a better quality of products compared with traditional printing along with customer support. Moreover, the availability of digital printing has increased the demand for POD services as it enhances the quality of printing and provides the required number of print copies in a short duration. Thus, the increasing preference for POD services will support the growth of the commercial online printing market in the European Union during the forecast period.

However, the rising demand for digital advertisements and e-books is one of the factors hindering the commercial online printing market growth in the European Union. The rising popularity of digital documents and data distribution is predicted to lessen the need for printed items including directories, financial papers, adverts, and novels. Outdoor and indoor ads are increasingly using digital signage, billboards, and other media. Meanwhile, marketers are experimenting with new methods to use digital billboards. Advertisers may use digital billboards to show their messages based on time, place, and geography. They may change the messaging and display photos from afar using full-motion digital electronics signage. With the use of digital signage boards, a marketer may promote a wide selection of items at a low cost. These factors are posing a threat to the commercial online printing market in the European Union.

Commercial online printing market in the European union - Segmentation Analysis

The Commercial Online Printing Market In European Union is segmented by Product (Business cards, Display POS and signage, Packaging, Labels, and Others) and Geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The commercial online printing market in the European Union is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

ADOSEVILLA SL

CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA

Cimpress Plc

Doxzoo Ltd.

FasterPrint Srl

Grafenia plc

MOO Print Ltd.

Onlineprinters GmbH

OvernightPrints GmbH

unitedprint.com UK Ltd.

Commercial Online Printing Market In European Union Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.64 Performing market contribution Western Europe at 98% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADOSEVILLA SL, CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA, Cimpress Plc, Doxzoo Ltd., FasterPrint Srl, Grafenia plc, MOO Print Ltd., Onlineprinters GmbH, OvernightPrints GmbH, and unitedprint.com UK Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 07: Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Data Processing and outsourced services

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Support activities

*2.2.5 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

*Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026(%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 21:Product Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Business cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Business cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Business cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Display POS and signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Display POS and signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Display POS and signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million

*Exhibit 28: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

**7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Western Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 40: Eastern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

**7.6 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Availability of POD services

*8.1.2 Growing adoption of digital printing

*8.1.3 Value-added services (VAS)

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Rising demand for digital advertisements and e-books

*8.2.2 Challenges associated with the adoption of web-to-print

*8.2.3 Dynamic pricing of raw materials

*Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Development in communication network infrastructure

*8.3.2 Increasing adoption of hybrid printing

*8.3.3 Rising demand for eco-friendly inks

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors Covered

*Exhibit 47: Vendor Landscape

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 48: ?Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 ADOSEVILLA SL

*Exhibit 49: ADOSEVILLA SL - Overview

*Exhibit 50: ADOSEVILLA SL - Product and service

*Exhibit 51: ADOSEVILLA SL - Key offerings

**10.4 CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA

*Exhibit 52: CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA - Overview

*Exhibit 53: CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 55: CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA – Key news

*Exhibit 56: CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

**10.5 Cimpress Plc

*Exhibit 57: Cimpress Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Cimpress Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 59: Cimpress Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 60: Cimpress Plc - Segment focus

**10.6 Doxzoo Ltd.

*Exhibit 61: Doxzoo Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 62: Doxzoo Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 63: Doxzoo Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 64: FasterPrint Srl - Overview

*Exhibit 65: FasterPrint Srl - Product and service

**10.7 Grafenia plc

*Exhibit 66: Grafenia plc - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Grafenia plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: Grafenia plc - Key offerings

**10.8 MOO Print Ltd

*Exhibit 69: MOO Print Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: MOO Print Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: MOO Print Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Onlineprinters GmbH

*Exhibit 72: Onlineprinters GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Onlineprinters GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 74: Onlineprinters GmbH - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: Onlineprinters GmbH – Key news

**10.10 OvernightPrints GmbH

*Exhibit 76: OvernightPrints GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 77: OvernightPrints GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 78: OvernightPrints GmbH - Key offerings

**10.11 unitedprint.com UK Ltd.

*Exhibit 79: unitedprint.com UK Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: unitedprint.com UK Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 81: unitedprint.com UK Ltd. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 85: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

