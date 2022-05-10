Commercial Payments Fraud and Fraud Prevention Strategies Report 2022: The Impact of Fraud with Particular Emphasis on the B2B Payments Space

Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cost of Fraud: B2B Payments Experience 10% Increase During the Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research explores increasingly sophisticated trends in commercial payments fraud and provides fraud prevention strategies.



The research explores the impact of fraud with particular emphasis on the B2B payments space. Through an analysis of internal and external fraud, one can gain a deeper understanding of the most common types of fraud schemes, what payment types are subject to the most payments fraud, and how the industry is fighting back. The report also explores the rise in business email compromise (BEC) fraud and new ways that fraudsters are targeting organizations.



As fraudsters continue to adapt to ever-changing payment trends, organizations must be ready to defend their bottom lines. Organizations can perform several technological and non-technological interventions to combat this rising problem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Internal Fraud

4. External Fraud

5. The Fight Against Fraud

6. Does Same Day ACH Mean Faster Fraud?

7. Recommendations

Highlights of the research note include:

Internal and external fraud trends

Most common types of fraud schemes

Fraud effects on B2B payment types

BEC fraud trends and new forms of identity attacks

An overview of technological and non-technological fraud mitigation strategies

Fraud vendor overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rrwvp

