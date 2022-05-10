U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

Commercial Payments Fraud and Fraud Prevention Strategies Report 2022: The Impact of Fraud with Particular Emphasis on the B2B Payments Space

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cost of Fraud: B2B Payments Experience 10% Increase During the Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research explores increasingly sophisticated trends in commercial payments fraud and provides fraud prevention strategies.

The research explores the impact of fraud with particular emphasis on the B2B payments space. Through an analysis of internal and external fraud, one can gain a deeper understanding of the most common types of fraud schemes, what payment types are subject to the most payments fraud, and how the industry is fighting back. The report also explores the rise in business email compromise (BEC) fraud and new ways that fraudsters are targeting organizations.

As fraudsters continue to adapt to ever-changing payment trends, organizations must be ready to defend their bottom lines. Organizations can perform several technological and non-technological interventions to combat this rising problem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Internal Fraud

4. External Fraud

5. The Fight Against Fraud

6. Does Same Day ACH Mean Faster Fraud?

7. Recommendations

Highlights of the research note include:

  • Internal and external fraud trends

  • Most common types of fraud schemes

  • Fraud effects on B2B payment types

  • BEC fraud trends and new forms of identity attacks

  • An overview of technological and non-technological fraud mitigation strategies

  • Fraud vendor overview

Companies mentioned in this report include:

  • ACI Worldwide

  • Association for Certified Fraud Examiners

  • Association for Finance Professionals

  • BAE Systems

  • Bottomline Technologies

  • Choose Your Own Adventure

  • Cybersource

  • DataVisor

  • Featurespace

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation

  • FICO

  • FIS

  • Infosec

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions

  • NACHA

  • National Cybersecurity Center

  • NICE Actimize

  • Pelican

  • Ravelin

  • SAS

  • SEON

  • Sift

  • Simility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rrwvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


