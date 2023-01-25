U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.42
    -33.53 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,538.19
    -195.77 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,201.93
    -132.34 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.05
    -11.56 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +0.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6940
    -0.4710 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,637.96
    -183.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.75
    +0.43 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Commercial Printing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Quad/Graphics Inc, Acme Printing, RR Donnelley, Dai Nippon & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Commercial Printing Market

Commercial Printing Market
Commercial Printing Market

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Printing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial printing market size is expected to reach USD 574.12 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global increase in instances of commercial printing may be responsible for the market's optimistic growth potential. The main drivers of the market expansion at this time are the expanding advertising requirements of businesses worldwide and the rapid technological development. Commercial printers are being used by businesses more frequently since they are more economical and effective for printing in mass. Another important factor that promotes growth is the widespread usage of premium printed packaging for branding and advertising.

Bulk printing, binding, composition, layout design, and press production are all included in the services referred to as commercial printing. Phone books, periodicals, labels, catalogs, brochures, business forms, advertising materials, and training manuals are just a few items a commercial printer can print. It has a memory card reader, paper output tray, fold-out tray, an ink replacement unit, digital or analog control panel, and a paper feed. It has several benefits in publishing and printing businesses as well as in big businesses that use the service to manage their operations efficiently.

Another element boosting the market's expansion is the consistent desire for real, hardcover books. Although e-books and e-journals are becoming more popular among readers, paperback books and magazines are still thought to offer greater comfort and convenience than digital equivalents. Additionally, it is anticipated that green commercial printers, which support waste reduction and reuse by employing eco-friendly paper, inks, coatings, and chemicals, will fuel the industry's expansion.

Commercial Printing Market Report Highlights

  • Lithography printing led the industry in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share. Because of the increasing demand for printing in packaging-related applications, this market is dominant. Numerous advantages of lithography technology, including consistent and outstanding picture quality, promote its increased use.

  • Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021. The majority of the blame for the regional expansion may be attributed to developments in the print sector, particularly in China and India, and using digital technologies. High-tech commercial printers have replaced conventional printers because of these innovations' high-speed capabilities.

  • The global players include Quad/Graphics Inc., Cenveo, RR Donnelley, Transcontinental Inc., LSC Communications US, LLC., Gorham Printing, Inc., Dai Nippon Printing, The Magazine Printing Company, Cimpress plc, Quebecor World Inc., and Duncan Print Group.

The publisher has segmented the commercial printing market report based on printing technology, application, and region:
Commercial Printing, Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Digital Printing

  • Lithography Printing

Commercial Printing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Packaging

  • Advertising

  • Publication

Commercial Printing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Commercial Printing Market Insights

5. Global Commercial Printing Market, by Printing Technology

6. Global Commercial Printing Market, by Application

7. Global Commercial Printing Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Quad/Graphics Inc.

  • Acme Printing

  • Cenveo

  • RR Donnelley

  • Transcontinental Inc.

  • LSC Communications US LLC.

  • Gorham Printing Inc.

  • Dai Nippon Printing

  • The Magazine Printing Company

  • Cimpress plc

  • Quebecor World Inc.

  • Duncan Print Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sm75iv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas names Tesla as top pick ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Morgan Stanley call on Tesla stock ahead of the EV makers latest quarterly results.

  • What the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google could mean for parent company Alphabet

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley and Alexis Keenan break down the DOJ’s second antitrust lawsuit suit against Google and how it could affect the company’s ad business.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • I've Maxed Out My Work 401(k) Plan. Should I Get an Executive Deferred Compensation Plan?

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Can I Have Before My Social Security Benefits Decrease?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US plant outages send oil refining margins to 3-month high

    Refining margins are on the rise as more plants undergo outages due to accidents or delayed maintenance due to the pandemic.

  • India's Richest Man Under Fire From Short Seller Who Queried Nikola

    Shares in several companies linked to India's richest man, Gautam Adani, fell after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a lengthy report that alleged fraud at the billionaire's namesake conglomerate. The seven India-listed companies, which include Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, fell between 1.5% and 8.9% on Wednesday. Prices of dollar-denominated debt owed by some Adani-affiliated companies dropped after publication of the report. Adani Green Energy's 4.375% bonds due

  • Amazon prescription drug plan is ‘simplicity, affordability’ needed in pharma space: Doctor

    Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vin Gupta speaks with Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani about Amazon's new prescription drug plan, how it will work, and who it is meant for.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Celsius Holdings by 2033

    Few companies generated the buzz (and returns) of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) in 2022. Let's see why this pair of beverage stocks might be better investments than the energy drink maker. Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is the third-largest coffee chain in the U.S., and aims to have 800 stores in operation next year.

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carvana Stock Has Exceptional Upside, But There's 1 Major Red Flag

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a fast-growing and disruptive online used-car retailer, is one such enterprise that wishes 2022 had never happened. While the shares continue to bounce around quite a bit, Carvana's current market capitalization is about $1.2 billion. Enter Carvana.

  • ASML Sees a Chip Market Rebound, Says China Export Controls Aren’t Hurting Business

    The maker of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment expects a greater than 25% rise in net sales in 2023.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • U.S. senator demands FTC investigate possible price-gouging as egg prices more than double in past year

    U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers.

  • There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for

    Nearly seven in 10 of recruiters, managers, and even C-suite executives believe their organizations have a skills gap problem.

  • Singapore’s Sea Is Said to Eye Sale of Phoenix Labs to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is considering a sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashes costs and focuses on its core business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His Fi

  • Oil Swings Amid Modest Inventory Build, Economic Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared its losses after a smaller-than-expected rise in US crude inventories. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmDoomsday Clock Moves to 90 Seconds to Midnight — the Closest in HistoryWest Texas Intermediate edged higher to trade near $81 a

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Amid DoJ Antitrust Lawsuit, Job Cuts?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Biotech signals potential pullback from 200-job Durham plant

    State officials have terminated an incentive agreement for a Texas-based biotech that had planned to invest $75 million in a manufacturing facility in Durham. The state's Economic Investment Committee, part of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate a package awarded to Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) in late 2020. The vote was in response to a letter the department received from the company requesting withdrawal from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.