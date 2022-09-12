ReportLinker

Major players in the commercial printing services market are Quad/Graphics Inc, Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, ACME Printing Inc, Quebecor World Inc, Toppan Printing Co Ltd, TC Trans Continental Inc, Workflow Imaging Systems, World Color Internationa, Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Cenveo Corporation, Cimpress Plc, Ennis Inc, LSC Communications US LLC, O’Neil Printing, Print Direction Inc, RR Donnelley & Sons, and Taylor Communications.

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Printing Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319233/?utm_source=GNW





The global commercial printing services market is expected to grow from $633.67 billion in 2021 to $647.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.14%. The commercial printing services market is expected to reach $711.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.39%.



The commercial printing services market consists of the sale of commercial printing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to printing service for businesses. Commercial printing services mean the collection of services, including bulk printing, mass printing, binding, composition, layout design, and press production.



The main printing types of commercial printing services include offset lithography printing, digital printing, flexographic printing, screen printing, gravure printing, and other printing types.Lithography is a printing technique that employs a flat stone or metal plate on which the image areas are worked with a greasy substance to ensure that the ink adheres to them, while the non-image areas are made ink-repellent.



The prints made in commercial printing services include images, paintings, pattern, and other prints. The applications of commercial printing services include advertising, periodicals, catalogues, office products, directories, labels, and wrappers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial printing service market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial printing service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The commercial printing services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides commercial printing services market statistics, including commercial printing services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a commercial printing services market share, detailed commercial printing services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the commercial printing services industry. This commercial printing services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The growing advertising needs of enterprises across the globe is driving the growth of commercial printing services.Advertising helps businesses to reach the right audience with positive and focused messaging that converts potential customers into paying customers and also helps to reach the right audience with targeted messaging that converts potential consumers into loyal customers.



Therefore, an enterprise across the globe has been adopting different advisement mediums to grow their business and approach the target audience. According to the report published by World Advertising Research Center (WARC), in 2019, traditional media, such as radio, broadcast television, cable and satellite, print, and billboards, accounted for 53.3% of all advertising expenditures spent globally. Furthermore, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Outlook Report 2022, In India, ad spending on print media increased by 39% to 16,595 crores in 2021 from 11,925 crores the previous year. Therefore, the growing advertising needs of enterprises across the globe will increase the demand for commercial printing services during the forecast period.



The green commercial printers are a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial printing service market.The commercial printing service providers are adopting green commercial printers that employ environmentally friendly paper, inks, varnishes, and chemicals, as well as waste reduction and reuse.



For instance, in January 2021, Solopress, a UK-based company, announced the launch of a new range of environmentally friendly print products called Solopress Green.The new line includes a variety of high-quality items that are printed on recycled paper types.



Also, all carbon emissions are compensated by funding climate-related projects.Customers can generate an outstanding suite of eco-friendly stationery and promotional print with options such as Business Cards, Flyers & Leaflets, Postcards, Greetings Cards, and Stickers, as well as additional goods slated for the future.



Furthermore, In September 2019, Seiko Epson Corporation launched Epson’s EcoTank printer, a refillable ink tank that can print up to a year’s worth of pages before needing to be replaced. As soon as the ink runs low, the consumer may refill the tank rather than buy a new cartridge. As a result, there is less physical waste, which has a lower environmental impact. The printer and refill bottles are manufactured using recyclable materials.



In January 2020, TC Transcontinental, a Canada-based packaging, commercial printing, and specialty media company, acquired Artisan Complete Limited for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, The in-store marketing solutions of TC Transcontinental Printing are anticipated to be improved and enhanced in three key areas, which includes promotional point-of-purchase, long-term signage, and display/decor.



Artisan Complete Limited is a Canada-based retail marketing agency specializing in in-store display, point of purchase display, and Large format printing for worldwide retailers and brands.



The countries covered in the commercial printing service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319233/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



