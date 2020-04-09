Commercial real estate could be in big trouble -- even after this is all over

Commercial real estate owners, brokers, and landlords have collectively made many hundreds of billions of dollars a year in recent years as the economy zipped along.

Now, they're getting clobbered by the pandemic-fueled economic crisis. Worse, their industry may be forever changed by it.

To state the obvious, extracting rent from nearly anyone right now is problematic. According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, just 69 percent of U.S. households had paid their rent by April 5 compared with the 81 percent who'd paid by March 5 and the 82 percent who paid by the same time last year.

That statistic will almost assuredly look worse by May 5, given the soaring numbers of both laid-off and furloughed employees.

On the commercial side, the problem is beginning to look as dire. In addition to the countless small retail and restaurant businesses that may be forced to permanently vacate their commercial spaces because they can no long afford them, a growing number of corporate chains is also beginning to prove unwilling or able to pay their rent.

WeWork, for example, has stopped paying rent at some U.S. locations while it tries to renegotiate leases, according to the WSJ, even as the co-working company continues to charge its own tenants.

Staples, Subway and Mattress Firm have also stopped paying rent as a way to strong-arm building owners into rent reductions, lease amendments and other courses of action designed to offset the losses they are incurring because of the coronavirus.

Ch, ch, ch, changes

The question begged is what happens next. While some may see opportunities in distressed assets, it's very possible that more broadly, the commercial real estate market will never look the same.

For one thing, while small retailers and restaurants melt away, some of their online rivals are gaining ground. Amazon, despite no shortage of bad publicity, gains market share by the day. In fact, it this week again became a trillion-dollar company.

The online streetwear marketplace StockX is also booming, as we reported a few weeks ago. As said its CEO, Scott Cutler, at the time: "We thought we’ve always been a marketplace of scarcity, but now you can’t actually go into a real retail location, so you’re coming to StockX."

The landscape may change particularly quickly in markets like San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and New York, where not only is there a density of independent shops and restaurants, but startup employees and other white collar workers are suddenly working from home -- and perfecting the art of working as part of a distributed team.

Consider Nelson Chu, the founder and CEO of Cadence, a seed-stage, 17-person securitization platform startup in New York. After recently securing $4 million in funding, Cadence signed a lease last month with a landlord that has agreed to start charging the outfit only when it is able to move into its new uptown digs.

It's a good deal for Cadence, which doesn't have to worry about paying for square footage it can't use. Nevetheless, Chu notes that being forced to work remotely in the meantime has opened his eyes to the possibility of incorporating more remote work into the startup's processes, especially thanks to tools like Slack, Google Sheets, and Zoom.

"You always question whether remote work will impact business continuity," says Chu. "But now that we’re forced to do it, we haven't skipped a beat. There could be something to be said for having less office space and allowing the people who commute from out of state to not have to be in the office every day. If anything, this now gives us optionality to consider taking on less space" down the road.

It's easy to imagine that other founders and management teams are coming to the same conclusion. The possibility certainly isn't lost on real estate companies.

Taking care of business

"Remote work is something we're thinking a lot about right now," says Colin Yasukochi, director of research and analysis at the commercial real estate services giant CBRE. "People are right now being forced to do it," but "I think some will inevitably stick" to working remotely, he says. "The question of how many, and for how long, is unknown."

Certainly, it's not the trend CBRE or others in the real estate world were expecting this year. An "outlook" report on 2020 published by CBRE last November sounded understandably rosy. "Barring any unforeseen risks," it said at the time, "resilient economic activity, strong property fundamentals, low interest rates and the relative attractiveness of real estate as an asset class " were among the primary factors that supported its prediction that this year would be a "very good year" for commercial real estate.

