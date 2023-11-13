Commercial real estate deals from around the Oklahoma City metro area

Reuters

A lawsuit filed on Monday accuses the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and more than two dozen brokerages and companies of conspiring to artificially inflate commissions paid to agents who help sell residential real estate in Manhattan. The proposed class action against the REBNY trade group, the Corcoran Group, Douglas Elliman and others followed an Oct. 31 verdict by a federal jury in Missouri awarding home sellers $1.78 billion, in a similar case against the National Association of Realtors and several brokerages. That verdict, which a judge can triple to more than $5.3 billion, could upend decades-old practices that require sellers to pay commissions to buyers' brokers.