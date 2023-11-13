Commercial real estate deals from around the Oklahoma City metro area
CBRE Group reports these commercial real estate transactions
Teton Properties LLC paid $1.07 million to Ciara Properties LLC for a 9,500-square-foot commercial building on 5 acres at 2100 E Britton Road. CBRE's Caitlin Mazaheri, Jason Hammock and Joe Summers represented the buyer, and CBRE’s Randy Lacey and Chris Zach represented the seller.
HIX Industries Inc. paid $250,000 to J&G Real Estate for five lots (8, 9, 10, 12 and 13) on a 2.7-acre industrial property west of SW 29 and Lakeside Drive. Lacey and Zach represented the buyer. Mazaheri, Hammock and Summers represented the seller.
Arjo Inc. leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space at 6120 SW 29. Lacey and Zach represented the landlord, HL American Investments LLC.
Wrench Group leased 18,125 square feet of industrial space at 7313 SW 67 from John Colbert Real Estate Holdings. Lacey and Zach represented the landlord.
NAI Sullivan Group reports these real estate transactions
Rose Rock Partners paid $849,000 to Ryan Brackett for a 5,003-square-foot office building at 1300 Crop Circle in Yukon. David Hartnack, Sam Swanson and Nathan Wilson with NAI Sullivan Group provided brokerage services to both the buyer and the seller. Closing was at First American Title Insurance Co. by Kevin O’Shields.
AutoZone Development LLC paid $550,000 to USTORAGEOK.COM LLC for 1.02 acres at 801 E Main St. in Yukon. Hartnack and Swanson represented the seller. Closing was at First American Title Insurance Co. by Diane Tisch.
Double D Welding and Fabrication Inc. leased a 20,200-square-foot industrial building on 2.8 acres at 5353 S Hattie Ave. from Sean Ezell. The space will be used for a fabrication facility. Bob Sullivan with NAI Sullivan Group handled the transaction.
Veterans Collision and PDR leased 5,072 square feet of industrial space at 2021 Exchange Ave. from Exchange Investment Play LLC. The space will be used for auto repair services. Amir Shams and Zac McQueen with NAI Sullivan Group provided brokerage services to both the landlord and tenant.
China Style Therapeutic Massage LLC leased 1,535 square feet of retail space at 3428 S Boulevard in Edmond from Farsi LLC. Shams and Nathan Wilson with NAI Sullivan Group provided brokerage services to both the landlord and tenant.
