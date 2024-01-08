Commercial real estate deals from around the Oklahoma City metro area
NAI Sullivan Group reports these commercial real estate transactions
Central Plaza Apartments of Edmond paid $4.8 million to Freedom Central LLC for Central Plaza Apartments, a 100,400-square-foot high-rise with retail, at 930 E Second St. in Edmond. Bob Sullivan provided brokerage services to the buyer and the seller. Closing was held at OK Prime Title and Escrow by Teresa Koeppe.
DSKS LLC paid $1.85 million to Cam Investments LLC for a 9,000-square-foot retail strip center at 2191 N Main St. in Newcastle. David Hartnack, Sam Swanson and Nathan Wilson handled the sale.
1120 N Vermont LLC paid $945,000 to Champion Supply Co. LLC for a 21,813-square-foot industrial building at 1120 N Vermont Ave. The property was purchased as an investment. Amir Shams, Zac McQueen and RJ Jimenez represented the buyer. Closing was held at Oklahoma Prime Title and Escrow by Koeppe.
HAS Trade Inc. paid $500,000 to Gondal Tariq M & Khlada T for a 2,500-square-foot retail property at 132 N Main St. in Noble, for a convenience store. Samuel Dunham handled the sale.
Exotic Pets LLC leased 5,000 square feet of retail space at 6907 N May Ave. from Pilchers Lakewood South LP, for a pet store. Hartnack, Swanson and Wilson represented the landlord.
Edward Jones & Co. LP leased 1,158 square feet of retail space at 3219 W Rock Creek Road, Suite 121, in Norman from Legacy Business Park LLC, for an accounting office. Hartnack, Swanson and Wilson represented the tenant.
James Peck DDS leased 1,400 square feet of office space at 2816 NW 58, Suite A, from Diamond Real Estate LLC, for a dental office. Sullivan represented the landlord.
Greater Kingdom Works Foundation, doing business as Ignite Church Global, leased a 13,593-square-foot industrial building at 825 NW 24, Building A, in Moore from NW 24th Moore LLC, for a church. Shams, McQueen and Jimenez handled the sale.
O'Neal Steel LLC leased 61,213 square feet of industrial space at 4325 SW 29 from Chhabra Properties II LLC, for Steel Sales and Distribution. Shams and McQueen represented the tenant.
US Med Equip LLC leased 12,711 square feet of industrial space at 501 NE 122, Suite B, from DM ONE LLC, for medical equipment rental and sales. Shams and McQueen represented the tenant.
Neutron Holdings Inc. leased 5,025 square feet of industrial space at 4631 NW 3 from Tillar OKC Partners LP, for a warehouse and operations. Shams, McQueen and Jimenez provided brokerage services to both the tenant and the landlord.
