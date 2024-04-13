Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,123.41
    -75.65 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,983.24
    -475.84 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,175.09
    -267.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.17
    -39.43 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,360.20
    -12.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.28 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0085 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4990
    -0.0770 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0104 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2400
    +0.0370 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,528.22
    -2,696.54 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.58
    +71.78 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

The Oklahoman
·2 min read

Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate transactions

  • Aryamehr Property LLC paid Rosewood Ventures LLC and Maya Inc. $7,500,000 for a 124,549-square-foot Springdale Shops at 4334 NW 50. Phillip Mazaheri handled the transaction.

  • Don A. Karchmer paid John Chiaf Revocable Trust $425,000 for a 1.91-acre pad site at 4801 N Lincoln Blvd. Everest Ernst handled the transaction.

  • Smart Shelters leased 16,000 square feet of industrial space at 1333 SE 25. Mark Patton, Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

  • TJ Inspection renewed a lease for 13,500 square feet of industrial space at 6600 S Sooner Road. Patton, Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

  • Smart Shelters Inc. leased 11,000 square feet of industrial space at 11500 S Meridian Ave. Andrew Holder, Danny Rivera, Dupuy, Ian Self handled the transaction.

  • Urology Specialists of Central Oklahoma leased 8,803 square feet of medical office space at 5401 N Portland Ave. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

  • Interworks leased 8,309 square feet of office space in Quail Springs Parkway Plaza at 14000 Quail Springs Parkway. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

  • Thunders Edge leased 7,000 square feet of industrial space at 3712 NE 104, Suite 200. Fields handled the transaction.

  • Antique Avenue renewed a lease for 6,270 square feet of retail space at 5219 N Western Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.

  • Reed Transport leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 8321 SW 8. Patton, Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

  • Titan Title and Closing leased 4,018 square feet of office space at 4801 Gaillardia Parkway. Self and Dupuy handled the transaction.

  • Oklahoma Heart Hospital leased 3,178 square feet of retail space at 400 NE 10. Tucker handled the transaction.

  • Cummings Oil Co. renewed a lease for 3,051 square feet of office space at Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. Tucker, Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

  • MXM Salon leased 2,250 square feet of retail space in Spring Creek Village at 1189 E 15th St., Edmond. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

  • Silver Auto Group leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space in Rockwell Industrial Park at 120 N Rockwell Ave. Holder, Rivera and James handled the transaction.

  • DA Holdings LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space in Rockwell Industrial Park. Holder, Rivera and James handled the transaction.

  • Shuck Family Chiropractic renewed a lease for 1,540 square feet of retail space in Edmond Plaza at 76 E Fifth St., Edmond. Everest Ernst handled the transaction.

  • Stretch Zone leased 1,114 square feet of retail space in Alta Mesa at 309 S Bryant Ave., Edmond. Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City area

Advertisement