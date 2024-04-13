Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area
Aryamehr Property LLC paid Rosewood Ventures LLC and Maya Inc. $7,500,000 for a 124,549-square-foot Springdale Shops at 4334 NW 50. Phillip Mazaheri handled the transaction.
Don A. Karchmer paid John Chiaf Revocable Trust $425,000 for a 1.91-acre pad site at 4801 N Lincoln Blvd. Everest Ernst handled the transaction.
Smart Shelters leased 16,000 square feet of industrial space at 1333 SE 25. Mark Patton, Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.
TJ Inspection renewed a lease for 13,500 square feet of industrial space at 6600 S Sooner Road. Patton, Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.
Smart Shelters Inc. leased 11,000 square feet of industrial space at 11500 S Meridian Ave. Andrew Holder, Danny Rivera, Dupuy, Ian Self handled the transaction.
Urology Specialists of Central Oklahoma leased 8,803 square feet of medical office space at 5401 N Portland Ave. Tom Fields handled the transaction.
Interworks leased 8,309 square feet of office space in Quail Springs Parkway Plaza at 14000 Quail Springs Parkway. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.
Thunders Edge leased 7,000 square feet of industrial space at 3712 NE 104, Suite 200. Fields handled the transaction.
Antique Avenue renewed a lease for 6,270 square feet of retail space at 5219 N Western Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.
Reed Transport leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 8321 SW 8. Patton, Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.
Titan Title and Closing leased 4,018 square feet of office space at 4801 Gaillardia Parkway. Self and Dupuy handled the transaction.
Oklahoma Heart Hospital leased 3,178 square feet of retail space at 400 NE 10. Tucker handled the transaction.
Cummings Oil Co. renewed a lease for 3,051 square feet of office space at Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. Tucker, Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.
MXM Salon leased 2,250 square feet of retail space in Spring Creek Village at 1189 E 15th St., Edmond. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.
Silver Auto Group leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space in Rockwell Industrial Park at 120 N Rockwell Ave. Holder, Rivera and James handled the transaction.
DA Holdings LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space in Rockwell Industrial Park. Holder, Rivera and James handled the transaction.
Shuck Family Chiropractic renewed a lease for 1,540 square feet of retail space in Edmond Plaza at 76 E Fifth St., Edmond. Everest Ernst handled the transaction.
Stretch Zone leased 1,114 square feet of retail space in Alta Mesa at 309 S Bryant Ave., Edmond. Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.
