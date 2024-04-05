Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area
NAI Sullivan Group report these commercial real estate transactions
AutoZone Development LLC paid $735,000 to 333 Equities LLC for 0.89 acre at Northwest Expressway and Piedmont Road in Yukon, for a new AutoZone store. David Hartnack and Sam Swanson, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the buyer.
Arisha Properties LLC paid $550,000 to 7-Eleven LLC for a 2,680-square-foot retail building at 12204 W Reno Ave. in Yukon. Hartnack, Swanson and Nathan Wilson, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the buyer.
WGT Concepts LLC leased 3,525 square feet of retail space at 323 NW 23, suites 100 and 110, from East Valley Enterprise Inc., for use as a Cheba Hut. Hartnack, Swanson and Wilson provided brokerage services to the landlord.
Superior Fence and Rail of Central Oklahoma LLC leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 14814 Bristol Park Blvd. in Edmond from Camp Plenty Tower LLC, for use as a fence company. Bob Sullivan, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the landlord and the tenant.
FJ Music LLC leased 5,900 square feet of warehouse space at 708 W Reno Ave. from George R. Edwards and Cheryl J. Edwards. Hartnack, Swanson and Samuel Dunham, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the tenant.
Kaizen Performance LLC leased 4,500 square feet of retail space at 720 Research Park Blvd., Suite 102, in Norman from Equity Commercial Realty LLC, for use as a gym and fitness center. Amir Shams, Zac McQueen and RJ Jimenez, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the tenant.
C&N Companies LLC leased 3,393 square feet of office space at 6300 Northwest Expressway, Suite 120, from 6300 Expressway LLC, for use by Verizon. Abbey Sullivan, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to both the tenant and the landlord.
