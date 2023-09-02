U.S. markets closed

Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

The Oklahoman
·1 min read

CBRE Group reports these commercial real estate transactions

MHC Kenworth LLC leased a 12,600-square-foot industrial building on 1 acre at 1501 SE 25 from Henderson Supply LLC in a deal handled by CBRE Group for the landlord.

  MHC Kenworth LLC leased a 12,600-square-foot industrial building on 1 acre at 1501 SE 25 from Henderson Supply LLC. CBRE's Chris Zach and Randy Lacey represented the landlord.

  All Pro Auto Reconditioning leased an 8,275-square-foot industrial building from John R Colbert Real Estate Holdings LLC on 1.4 acres at 3902 SW 29. Zach and Lacey handled the transaction.

  Digi Security Systems LLC leased 7,153 square feet of industrial space at 4325 SW 21 from Sealy & Co. LLC. CBRE's Jason Hammock, Caitlin Mazaheri and Joe Summers represented the landlord. Zach and Lacey represented the tenant.

  JENJON Properties LLC paid $211,702 to Mason Realy Investors for 1.62 acres of industrial space at 3901 Will Rogers Parkway. Zach and Lacey represented the buyer.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Commercial real estate transactions from across the OKC metro area