Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

∙ Professional's Choice Sports Medicine Products Inc. leased a 64,000-square-foot warehouse at 3400 S Melcat Drive from Naifco Realty Co. LLC. Lori Bedford, with Gerald L. Gamble Co. Inc., handled the lease.

∙ Stafford Smith Inc. leased a 119,000-square-foot warehouse at 5601 SW 13 from Sealy IDV Southwest 13th LLC. Bedford represented the tenant.

∙ Relevant Resources leased a 26,000-square-foot warehouse at 4015 W Reno Ave. from Naifco Realty Co. The tenant will be consolidating several smaller warehouses into the newly leased building. Gerald L. Gamble represented both the tenant and landlord.

∙ The Dupps Co. leased a 12,000-square-foot warehouse at 2525 S Ann Arbor Ave. from DPI Development LLC. Gamble represented both the tenant and landlord.

∙ Jerry's Artarama leased a 12,000-square-foot warehouse at 5517 N Pennsylvania Ave. from Ballyglass West LLC. Gamble represented both the tenant and landlord.

∙ Integris Health leased a 3,500-square-foot commercial building at 5401 N Pennsylvania Ave. from Double Boogie Inc. The property is being remodeling and will be used for an urgent care center.

∙ Fence Masters leased a 7,000-square-foot warehouse and site at 5201 NW 10 from Harold Green. Gamble handled the lease.

∙ Filters Delivered Co. leased a 15,000-square-foot warehouse at 4623 NW 3 from Naifco Realty Co. Gamble negotiated the lease.

∙ L. Douglass Contract Floors LLC leased 11,500 square feet of warehouse space at 304 N Meridian Ave. in Meridian Business Park. Gamble handled the lease.

∙ Encore Fulfillment LLC. leased 121,000 square feet of warehouse space at 605 N Tulsa Ave. from Naifco Realty Co. Bedford handed the lease.

Price Edwards & Co. reports these real estate transactions

∙ Community Enhancement Corp. paid Reno Hospitality LLC $3,750,000 for a 46,194-square-foot Motel 6 at 1800 E Reno Ave. Girma Moaning handled the transaction.

∙ Independent School District No. 9 of Oklahoma County paid HI-25 Properties LLC $2,888,028 for 22.1 acres at 2501 S High Ave. Cordell Brown handled the transaction.

∙ Fanhauser Investment LLC paid RW Timms Investments $2,350,000 for a 22,316-square-foot industrial building on 7.79 acres at 4820 SW 20. Cody Beat, Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.

∙ Western Horizon Properties LLC paid Gaslight Square LLC $2,300,000 for a 16,954-square-foot retail property, Gaslight Square, at 7100 N Western Ave. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

∙ 13415 North Santa Fe LLC paid Santa Fe Enterprises LLC $1,037,500 for an 8,224-square-foot office building on 2 acres at 13415 N Santa Fe Ave. Tom Fields and Derek James handled the transaction.

∙ SFR-WR LLC paid North Western Associates LLC $850,000 for 0.52 acre at 6781 N Olie Ave. Everest Ernst, George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

