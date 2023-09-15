Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

XTC Land Co. LLC paid $1.5 million to HIX Industries Inc. for an 8,400-square-foot industrial building on 1.15 acres at 4805 Dougherty Place in a deal handled by CBRE Group.

Loyal T Services LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 1740 S Prospect Ave. from Kingdom 360 LLC. Zach and Lacey handled the transaction.

PTSolutions leased 22,500 square feet of industrial space from MacArthur-OKC Building TIC at 3450 S MacArthur Blvd. Zach and Lacey represented the tenant.

Oracle Industries LLC paid $225,000 to Nadine R Wilkerson Trust for 3,500 square feet of industrial space at 2524 NW 2. Zach and Lacey represented the seller.

XTC Land Co. LLC paid $1.5 million to HIX Industries Inc. for an 8,400-square-foot industrial building on 1.15 acres at 4805 Dougherty Place. CBRE's Chris Zach and Randy Lacey handled the transaction.

Equipmentsare.com Inc. paid $2.125 million to Tenmark NW 50 Industrial LLC for a 23,600-square-foot industrial property at 50 NW 50. Brett Price, Kris Davis, and Karley Harper represented the seller.

Whataburger paid $1,668,802 to RHV2 for 1.7 acres at 5925 SE 15 in Midwest City. John Cohlmia represented the buyer and Stuart Graham with CBRE Group represented the seller.

RC Reddy LLC paid $1.4 million to JSEE LLC for a 2,394-square-foot retail building at 1012 S Broadway Ave. in Edmond. Jay Cohlmia and Michael Rapella represented the seller and Sam Hemani with Network Realty Associates represented the buyer.

Proxima Properties LLC paid $875,000 to Chrisscott II LLC for an 8,400-square-foot office building at 10900 N Pennsylvania Ave. Jay Cohlmia, Michael Rapella and John Cohlmia represented both the seller and the buyer.

Right Side Up LLC paid $500,000 to Cox Enterprises Ltd. et al. for 0.79 acre at 6632 N Classen Blvd. Brent Conway represented the seller.

VFW Post No. 4938 paid $350,000 to Fountains Office Park LLC for a 2,682-square-foot office building at 425 S Fretz Ave. in Edmond. Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented both the seller and the buyer.

Nothing Bundt Cakes leased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 500 S MacArthur Blvd. Michael Rapella, Jay Cohlmia and John Cohlmia represented the landlord and Greg Stanislawski, with Realty Strategy Group, represented the tenant.

Dollar Tree leased 10,500 square feet of retail space at Greenway Plaza, 11717 S Western Ave. Jim Rose represented the landlord and Stuart Graham, with CBRE Group, represented the tenant.

The Touchdown Club renewed a lease for 874 square feet of office space at Northwest Office Center, 4334 Northwest Expressway Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant.

Moxify Engineering LLC renewed a lease for 811 square feet of office space at Northwest Office Center. Ballard and Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant.

Traditions Hospice of Edmond LLC leased 3,474 square feet of office space at 825 S Kelley Ave. Brad Rice represented the tenant.

Traditions Health Care of Edmond LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 825 S Kelley Ave. Rice represented the tenant.

Envirotech Engineering & Consulting has renewed and expanded a lease to 4,624 square feet of office space at The Oil Center, 2601 Northwest Expressway. Vicki Knotts represented the landlord and the tenant.

MSC Advisory Group LLC leased 865 square feet of office space at Union Plaza, 3030 Northwest Expressway. Ben Knotts represented the landlord and the tenant.

Buffalo Bayou Resources leased 5,200 square feet of office space at 13909 Quail Pointe Drive. Brent Conway represented the landlord and Jason Hogsett with Creek CRE represented the tenant.

Moat Title Lock LLC leased 550 square feet of office space at Court Plaza, 228 Robert S Kerr. Bill Cohlmia and Brent Conway represented the landlord and the tenant.

Tipsy Island Margarita Lounge leased 3,500 square feet of space at Westgate Park, 10433 W Reno Ave. Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant .

The Prosper Event Center leased 1,694 square feet of office space at Westgate Park, 10433 W Reno Ave. Ballard and Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant .