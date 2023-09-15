U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

The Oklahoman
·4 min read
XTC Land Co. LLC paid $1.5 million to HIX Industries Inc. for an 8,400-square-foot industrial building on 1.15 acres at 4805 Dougherty Place in a deal handled by CBRE Group.
CBRE Group reports these commercial real estate transactions

  • XTC Land Co. LLC paid $1.5 million to HIX Industries Inc. for an 8,400-square-foot industrial building on 1.15 acres at 4805 Dougherty Place. CBRE's Chris Zach and Randy Lacey handled the transaction.

  • Oracle Industries LLC paid $225,000 to Nadine R Wilkerson Trust for 3,500 square feet of industrial space at 2524 NW 2. Zach and Lacey represented the seller.

  • PTSolutions leased 22,500 square feet of industrial space from MacArthur-OKC Building TIC at 3450 S MacArthur Blvd. Zach and Lacey represented the tenant.

  • Loyal T Services LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 1740 S Prospect Ave. from Kingdom 360 LLC. Zach and Lacey handled the transaction.

Newmark Robinson Park reports these real estate transactions

  • Equipmentsare.com Inc. paid $2.125 million to Tenmark NW 50 Industrial LLC for a 23,600-square-foot industrial property at 50 NW 50. Brett Price, Kris Davis, and Karley Harper represented the seller.

  • Whataburger paid $1,668,802 to RHV2 for 1.7 acres at 5925 SE 15 in Midwest City. John Cohlmia represented the buyer and Stuart Graham with CBRE Group represented the seller.

  • RC Reddy LLC paid $1.4 million to JSEE LLC for a 2,394-square-foot retail building at 1012 S Broadway Ave. in Edmond. Jay Cohlmia and Michael Rapella represented the seller and Sam Hemani with Network Realty Associates represented the buyer.

  • Proxima Properties LLC paid $875,000 to Chrisscott II LLC for an 8,400-square-foot office building at 10900 N Pennsylvania Ave. Jay Cohlmia, Michael Rapella and John Cohlmia represented both the seller and the buyer.

  • Right Side Up LLC paid $500,000 to Cox Enterprises Ltd. et al. for 0.79 acre at 6632 N Classen Blvd. Brent Conway represented the seller.

  • VFW Post No. 4938 paid $350,000 to Fountains Office Park LLC for a 2,682-square-foot office building at 425 S Fretz Ave. in Edmond. Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented both the seller and the buyer.

  • Nothing Bundt Cakes leased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 500 S MacArthur Blvd. Michael Rapella, Jay Cohlmia and John Cohlmia represented the landlord and Greg Stanislawski, with Realty Strategy Group, represented the tenant.

  • Dollar Tree leased 10,500 square feet of retail space at Greenway Plaza, 11717 S Western Ave. Jim Rose represented the landlord and Stuart Graham, with CBRE Group, represented the tenant.

  • The Touchdown Club renewed a lease for 874 square feet of office space at Northwest Office Center, 4334 Northwest Expressway Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant.

  • Moxify Engineering LLC renewed a lease for 811 square feet of office space at Northwest Office Center. Ballard and Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant.

  • Traditions Hospice of Edmond LLC leased 3,474 square feet of office space at 825 S Kelley Ave. Brad Rice represented the tenant.

  • Traditions Health Care of Edmond LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 825 S Kelley Ave. Rice represented the tenant.

  • Envirotech Engineering & Consulting has renewed and expanded a lease to 4,624 square feet of office space at The Oil Center, 2601 Northwest Expressway. Vicki Knotts represented the landlord and the tenant.

  • MSC Advisory Group LLC leased 865 square feet of office space at Union Plaza, 3030 Northwest Expressway. Ben Knotts represented the landlord and the tenant.

  • Buffalo Bayou Resources leased 5,200 square feet of office space at 13909 Quail Pointe Drive. Brent Conway represented the landlord and Jason Hogsett with Creek CRE represented the tenant.

  • Moat Title Lock LLC leased 550 square feet of office space at Court Plaza, 228 Robert S Kerr. Bill Cohlmia and Brent Conway represented the landlord and the tenant.

  • Tipsy Island Margarita Lounge leased 3,500 square feet of space at Westgate Park, 10433 W Reno Ave. Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant .

  • The Prosper Event Center leased 1,694 square feet of office space at Westgate Park, 10433 W Reno Ave. Ballard and Birdwell represented the landlord and the tenant .

  • Truck Medic leased 11,000 square feet of industrial space at 9920 W Reno Ave. Jim Karey represented the landlord and the tenant.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City area