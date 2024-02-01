Advertisement
Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

The Oklahoman
·3 min read

Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate deals

MSN Healthcare Solutions, Hobbs Law, and Texas Prime Operating Co. are among new and renewing office tenants in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. under leases by Price Edwards & Co. PROVIDED
MSN Healthcare Solutions, Hobbs Law, and Texas Prime Operating Co. are among new and renewing office tenants in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. under leases by Price Edwards & Co. PROVIDED

  • Oklahoma Department of Labor renewed a lease for 16,316 square feet of space at 409 NE 28. Ian Self, Tre Dupuy and Cody Beat handled the transaction.

  • Bevco LLC leased 12,075 square feet of industrial space at 6725 Pat Ave. Beat handled the transaction.

  • Hackbarth Delivery Services Inc leased 11,984 square feet of industrial space at 2816 S Ann Arbor. Beat handled the transaction.

  • RelaDyne leased 11,600 square feet of industrial space at 3820 Davion Road, El Reno. Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.

  • Caliber Completion Services renewed a lease for 11,350 square feet of industrial space at 2901 N Pole Road, Moore. Beat and Mark Patton handled the transaction.

  • Hill-Rom Co. Inc. leased 7,500 square feet of industrial space at 400 Hudiburg Circle. Rivera and Holder handled the transaction.

  • Meddys leased 5,341 square feet of retail space in Shoppes on May at 9404 N May Ave. Jacob Simon handled the transaction.

  • Exotic Pets leased 5,000 square feet of retail space in Lakewood Shopping Center at 6907 N May Ave. Simon handled the transaction.

  • Jolen Operating renewed a lease for 4,608 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower at 100 N Broadway Ave. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

  • MSN Healthcare Solutions renewed a lease for 3,896 square feet of office space in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. Dupuy, Self, and Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

  • American Heart Association renewed a lease for 2,595 square feet of office space at 3401 NW 63. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

  • Lift Gym leased 2,200 square feet of retail space in Piazza Shops at 1444 N Kelly Ave., Edmond. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

  • Hobbs Law leased 1,604 square feet of office space in Grand Centre. Self, Dupuy and Tucker handled the transaction.

  • Massage Relaxing Space and Reflexology leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in Edmond Crossing Shoppig Center at 36 E 33rd St., Edmond. Girma Moaning and Jacob Simon handled the transaction.

  • TGG Prosthetics and Orthotics LLC leased 1,440 square feet of office space at 124 N Bryant Ave., Edmond. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

  • Liberty Loans leased 1,274 square feet of retail space in Westernview Center at 7349 S Western Ave. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

  • Michael J. Hunter renewed and expanded a lease for a total of 1,120 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

  • Texas Prime Operating Co. renewed a lease for 1,081 square feet of office space in Grand Centre. Dupuy, Self and Tucker handled the transaction.

  • Faustino Trejo-Beauty Shop renewed a lease for 1,000 square feet of retail space in Almonte Shopping Center at 2910 SW 59. Ev Ernst handled the transaction.

  • Vox Audio subleased 800 square feet of retail space at 1208 W Reno Ave. Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.

  • JB's Barber Shop 3 leased 720 square feet of retail space in Almonte Shopping Center at 2962 SW 59. Ernst handled the transaction.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City area

