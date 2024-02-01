Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

MSN Healthcare Solutions, Hobbs Law, and Texas Prime Operating Co. are among new and renewing office tenants in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. under leases by Price Edwards & Co. PROVIDED

Oklahoma Department of Labor renewed a lease for 16,316 square feet of space at 409 NE 28. Ian Self, Tre Dupuy and Cody Beat handled the transaction.

Bevco LLC leased 12,075 square feet of industrial space at 6725 Pat Ave. Beat handled the transaction.

Hackbarth Delivery Services Inc leased 11,984 square feet of industrial space at 2816 S Ann Arbor. Beat handled the transaction.

RelaDyne leased 11,600 square feet of industrial space at 3820 Davion Road, El Reno. Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.

Caliber Completion Services renewed a lease for 11,350 square feet of industrial space at 2901 N Pole Road, Moore. Beat and Mark Patton handled the transaction.

Hill-Rom Co. Inc. leased 7,500 square feet of industrial space at 400 Hudiburg Circle. Rivera and Holder handled the transaction.

Meddys leased 5,341 square feet of retail space in Shoppes on May at 9404 N May Ave. Jacob Simon handled the transaction.

Exotic Pets leased 5,000 square feet of retail space in Lakewood Shopping Center at 6907 N May Ave. Simon handled the transaction.

Jolen Operating renewed a lease for 4,608 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower at 100 N Broadway Ave. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

MSN Healthcare Solutions renewed a lease for 3,896 square feet of office space in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. Dupuy, Self, and Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

American Heart Association renewed a lease for 2,595 square feet of office space at 3401 NW 63. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

Lift Gym leased 2,200 square feet of retail space in Piazza Shops at 1444 N Kelly Ave., Edmond. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

Hobbs Law leased 1,604 square feet of office space in Grand Centre. Self, Dupuy and Tucker handled the transaction.

Massage Relaxing Space and Reflexology leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in Edmond Crossing Shoppig Center at 36 E 33rd St., Edmond. Girma Moaning and Jacob Simon handled the transaction.

TGG Prosthetics and Orthotics LLC leased 1,440 square feet of office space at 124 N Bryant Ave., Edmond. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

Liberty Loans leased 1,274 square feet of retail space in Westernview Center at 7349 S Western Ave. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

Michael J. Hunter renewed and expanded a lease for a total of 1,120 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

Texas Prime Operating Co. renewed a lease for 1,081 square feet of office space in Grand Centre. Dupuy, Self and Tucker handled the transaction.

Faustino Trejo-Beauty Shop renewed a lease for 1,000 square feet of retail space in Almonte Shopping Center at 2910 SW 59. Ev Ernst handled the transaction.

Vox Audio subleased 800 square feet of retail space at 1208 W Reno Ave. Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.