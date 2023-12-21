Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

SCI MGMT paid Black Mesa Assets LLC $2,000,000 for an 11,000-square-foot industrial property at 3901 N Flood Ave., Norman. Cody Beat, Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

Hall Capital paid Dj's $1,400,000 for a 20,000-square-foot industrial property at 1127 W Main St., Oklahoma City. Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.

Morrison Cups subleased 32,845 square feet of industrial space at 37 NE 122. Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

LSB Chemical leased 13,324 square feet of office space in Atrium Towers at 3503 NW 63. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

Robert Madden Industries LTD leased 9,600 square feet of space in Midcon at 8009 N Glade Ave. Derek James, Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

Freese & Nichols leased 9,222 square feet of office space in Cross Rock Place at 3600 NW 138. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

Anthony Waller leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 3201-3205 SW 29. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

Saints Medical Group LLC leased 5,951 square feet of medical space in St. Anthony Healthplex North at 13401 N Western Ave. Tre Dupuy, Ian Self and Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

HP Engineering Inc. expanded a lease by 5,617 square feet in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. Tre Dupuy, Ian Self and Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

Integris Urgent Care leased 5,200 square feet of retail space in First Capitol Square at 1700 S Division St., Guthrie. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

The Way of Escape leased 4,000 square feet in Town & Country Shopping Center at 204 N Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City. Jacob Simon handled the transaction.

Slate Recovery LLC leased 3,418 square feet in Jamestown Office Park at 3033 NE 63. Derek James handled the transaction.

15th Street Tattoo leased 3,315 square feet of retail space in Piazza Shops at 1444 N Kelly Ave., Edmond. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

A&K Construction Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 2110 S Broadway Ave., Edmond. Tom Fields and Derek James handled the transaction.

Freese & Nichols expanded a lease by 2,284 square feet of office space in Cross Rock Place at 3600 NW 138. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

Add to Cart LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 5700 N Bryant Ave. Cody Beat and Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

Ohana Auto Sales leased 2,100 square feet of space at 120 N Rockwell Ave. Derek James, Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

Rudolf Hudson LLC leased 2,015 square feet of industrial space at 4012 S Walker Ave. Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

Rainbow Beauty and Spa leased 1,471 square feet of retail space in Shoppes at Quail Springs at 3000 W Memorial Road. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

Ink Plug Tattoo Co. leased 1,008 square feet of space at 222 E Sheridan Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.

Midtown Sentinel LLC renewed a lease for 775 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel at 1130 N Harvey Ave. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

Roam Studio renewed a lease for 478 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

Mourning Moon Tattoo leased 769 square feet of retail space in Culbertson Plaza at 720 Culbertson Drive. Allison Barta Bailey and Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.

Dalinda Cox leased 453 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

Alyssa Salazar renewed a lease for 452 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.