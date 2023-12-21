Advertisement
Commercial real estate transactions from across the Oklahoma City metro area

The Oklahoman
·3 min read

Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate transactions

  • SCI MGMT paid Black Mesa Assets LLC $2,000,000 for an 11,000-square-foot industrial property at 3901 N Flood Ave., Norman. Cody Beat, Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

  • Hall Capital paid Dj's $1,400,000 for a 20,000-square-foot industrial property at 1127 W Main St., Oklahoma City. Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.

  • Morrison Cups subleased 32,845 square feet of industrial space at 37 NE 122. Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

  • LSB Chemical leased 13,324 square feet of office space in Atrium Towers at 3503 NW 63. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

  • Robert Madden Industries LTD leased 9,600 square feet of space in Midcon at 8009 N Glade Ave. Derek James, Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

  • Freese & Nichols leased 9,222 square feet of office space in Cross Rock Place at 3600 NW 138. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

  • Anthony Waller leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 3201-3205 SW 29. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

  • Saints Medical Group LLC leased 5,951 square feet of medical space in St. Anthony Healthplex North at 13401 N Western Ave. Tre Dupuy, Ian Self and Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

  • HP Engineering Inc. expanded a lease by 5,617 square feet in Grand Centre at 5400 N Grand Blvd. Tre Dupuy, Ian Self and Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

  • Integris Urgent Care leased 5,200 square feet of retail space in First Capitol Square at 1700 S Division St., Guthrie. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

  • The Way of Escape leased 4,000 square feet in Town & Country Shopping Center at 204 N Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City. Jacob Simon handled the transaction.

  • Slate Recovery LLC leased 3,418 square feet in Jamestown Office Park at 3033 NE 63. Derek James handled the transaction.

  • 15th Street Tattoo leased 3,315 square feet of retail space in Piazza Shops at 1444 N Kelly Ave., Edmond. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

  • A&K Construction Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 2110 S Broadway Ave., Edmond. Tom Fields and Derek James handled the transaction.

  • Freese & Nichols expanded a lease by 2,284 square feet of office space in Cross Rock Place at 3600 NW 138. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

  • Add to Cart LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 5700 N Bryant Ave. Cody Beat and Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

  • Ohana Auto Sales leased 2,100 square feet of space at 120 N Rockwell Ave. Derek James, Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

  • Rudolf Hudson LLC leased 2,015 square feet of industrial space at 4012 S Walker Ave. Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

  • Rainbow Beauty and Spa leased 1,471 square feet of retail space in Shoppes at Quail Springs at 3000 W Memorial Road. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.

  • Ink Plug Tattoo Co. leased 1,008 square feet of space at 222 E Sheridan Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.

  • Midtown Sentinel LLC renewed a lease for 775 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel at 1130 N Harvey Ave. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

  • Roam Studio renewed a lease for 478 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

  • Mourning Moon Tattoo leased 769 square feet of retail space in Culbertson Plaza at 720 Culbertson Drive. Allison Barta Bailey and Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.

  • Dalinda Cox leased 453 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

  • Alyssa Salazar renewed a lease for 452 square feet of retail space in The Sentinel. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

  • Ohnre Whaley leased 429 square feet of office space in Jamestown Office Park at 3037 NW 63. Derek James handled the transaction.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Commercial real estate deals from around the Oklahoma City metro area

