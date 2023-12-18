Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area
CBRE reports these commercial real estate transactions
Delaware Resources Group of Oklahoma LLC paid $1,677,500 to Jenjon Properties LLC for an 11,753-square-foot industrial building on 1.12 acres at 4616 SW 20. CBRE's Randy Lacey and Chris Zach represented the seller.
Rowland Enterprises Inc. paid $765,000 to XTC Land Co, LLC for a 7,106-square-foot industrial building on 1.98 acres at 7300 Melrose Lane. Lacey and Zach represented the seller.
Stellar Developments paid $491,600 to CP LLC for a 7,490-square-foot industrial building at 24 NE 46. Lacey and Zach handled the transaction.
Monday Trailers & Equipment Inc. leased 26,486 square feet of industrial space on 17.8 acres at 6612 SW 44 from HL American Investments LLC. Lacey and Zach represented the landlord.
NAI Sullivan Group reports these transactions
Family Freight leased 28,700 square feet of industrial space at 1236 NW 4 from Linwood Development LLC for space for a school and training facility for CDL (commercial driver's license) drivers and storage and maintenance of trucks. Amir Shams, Zac McQueen and RJ Jimenez with NAI Sullivan Group handled the transaction.
Arnaldo Romero leased a 3,410-square-foot retail building at 1001 W Highway 152 in Mustang from Heath Dodd for an auto tire shop. Darryl Meason with NAI Sullivan Group handled the transaction.
Kaylee and Dwayne Owen leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at 5501 Main Street, Suite 102, in Del City from Mitchell Investments LLC for Brielle’s Bistro. David Hartnack, Sam Swanson and Nathan Wilson with NAI Sullivan Group handled the transaction.
Danlyn’s Medical Billing leased 2,750 square feet of office space at 8241 S Walker Ave., Suite 204, from Leonard Investment Group LLC for a medical billing company office. Matthew Pierce and Cade Flesner with NAI Sullivan Group handled the transaction.
