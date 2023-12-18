Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area

Reuters

Earlier in October, SunPower had revealed that it would restate its financial statements for last financial year as well as first and second quarters due to issues with valuation of some microinverter components at certain third-party locations. The lender may demand immediate payment of $65.3 million borrowings outstanding, SunPower said in a filing. "Substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern and if we are unable to continue our business, our common stock might have little or no value," the company said.