Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area
Price Edwards & Co. reports these real estate transactions
Zheng Tao LLC paid South Penn Plaza LLC $10,060,100 for 102,550-square-foot Penn Crossing Shopping Center at 2117 NW 23. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.
Warren Cat paid Matador LLC $8,150,000 for a 34,574-square-foot industrial building on 17.5 acres at 220 N Sara Road. Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.
Oklahoma City Public Schools paid Wilshire Development LLC $7,361,640 for 52 acres at Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway Extension. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.
USA Screen Printing paid 119 East Reno Investors LLC $2,000,000 for a 6,854-square-foot retail building at 119 E Reno Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.
Janus Holdings LLC paid Linwood Development LLC $1,217,869 for 1 acre at 1318 Linwood Blvd. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.
Nathan Cao paid Community Enhancement Corp. $135,000 for a 1,700-square-foot industrial property at 2209 N Bath Ave. Holder and Rivera handled the transaction.
Ascent Resources renewed a lease for 79,436 square feet of office space in Atrium Towers South at 3501 NW 63. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.
Ascent Resources renewed a lease for 23,694 square feet of office space in Atrium Towers North at 3503 NW 63. Tucker handled the transaction.
Ascent Resources leased 13,324 square feet of office space in Atrium Towers North. Tucker handled the transaction.
RelaDyne leased 11,600 square feet of industrial space at 3820 Davinion Road, El Reno. Rivera and Holder handled the transaction.
Commerce Bank renewed a lease for 7,348 square feet of office space in Atrium Towers North. Tucker handled the transaction.
IBC Bank renewed a lease for 3,439 square feet of office space at 100 Park Ave. Tucker handled the transaction.
JAM Events and Productions leased 3,400 square feet of industrial space at 1524 W Main St. Self and Dupuy handled the transaction.
HGA Group LLC leased 2,847 square feet of office space in Centennial Plaza at 2575 Kelley Pointe Parkway, Edmond. Tom Fields handled the transaction.
Holloway Bethea & Others PLLC renewed a lease for 2,514 square feet of office space in Jamestown Office Park at 3035 NW 63. Derek James handled the transaction.
Newmark Robinson Park reports these transactions
NNNS Edmond Crossing LLC paid $1,550,000 to JoLo Interest OK LLC for a 2,750-square-foot retail building at 12500 NW 10. Jay Cohlmia, Michael Rapella and Shaun Corso represented the buyer.
F&F Real Estate Holdings LLC paid $1,538,000 to PQR Properties LLC for a 5,169-square-foot office building at 5710 NW 130. Brent Conway represented the seller and Eric Fleske with Fleske Holding Co. LLC represented the buyer.
Natural Grocers leased 14,504 square feet of space at 5903 Northwest Expressway. Cohlmia and Rapella represented the landlord and James Craddock with Craddock Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Rent A Center renewed a lease for 6,480 square feet of space at 7024 SE 15 in Midwest City. Michael Almaraz represented the landlord and the tenant.
The Halo Project OKC LLC leased 5,848 square feet of space at Memorial Professional Center, 13439 Broadway Extension. Conway represented the landlord and Sam Vinall with ARC Real Estate Investor Solutions LLC represented the tenant.
