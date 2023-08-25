Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area
Kriegel Commercial Real Estate reports these commercial real estate transactions by Julie Kriegel representing the landlords
Integris Realty LLC renewed a lease for 3,153 square feet of medical office space at 5701 N Portland Ave.
Lisa J. Wasemiller-Smith, M.D., renewed 2,627 square feet of medical office space at 5701 N Portland Ave.
Aspire Healthcare Consultants PPLC leased 1,800 square feet of medical office space at 5701 N Portland.
Integris Realty LLC renewed a lease for 8,997 square feet of medical office space at 5401 N Portland Ave.
Integris Realty LLC renewed a lease for 7,428 square feet of medical office space at 5401 N Portland Ave.
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC renewed a lease for 1,701 square feet of medical office space at 5401 N Portland Ave.
Integris Realty LLC renewed a lease for 11,298 square feet of medical office space at Northwest Medical Center, 3330 NW 56.
Integris Realty LLC renewed a lease for 6,230 square feet of medical office space at Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Sana Kahn leased 2,635 square feet of medical office space at Northwest Medical Center.
Pharmore Specialty Pharmacy renewed a lease for 2,369 square feet of retail space at Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Robert E. Cooper Optometrist Inc. renewed a lease for 1,754 square feet of medical office space at Northwest Medical Center.
Freedom Profit Recovery Inc. leased 1,448 square feet of office space at Northwest Medical Center.
Maryam Shambayati, D.O., leased 3,926 square feet of medical office space at the Artesian Medical Office Building, 3300 NW 56.
Damselfly Improvement LLC leased 2,038 square feet of office space at 5909 Northwest Expressway.
Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate transactions
R&D Truck and Trailer Repairs Inc. leased 11,000 square feet of industrial space at 5311 SW 11. Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.
Garver LLC leased 8,639 square feet of office space in the Nicholas at 6501 N Classen Blvd. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.
Goldfish Swim leased 7,040 square feet of retail space in Riverwalk Centre at 2721 S Telephone Road, Moore. Everest Ernst handled the transaction.
Crown Castle renewed a lease for 5,066 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower at 100 N Broadway Ave. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car leased 4,250 square feet of office/retail space at 16501 Network Ave. Ernst handled the transaction.
Blake's BBQ leased 3,900 square feet of retail space in Sooner Crossing at 5801 S Sooner Road. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.
Metabolic Center of OK leased 2,960 square feet of office space at 200 N Bryant Ave., Edmond. Tom Fields handled the transaction.
Dr. Cas Consulting PLLC leased 2,364 square feet of medical space at 401 S Coltrane Road, Edmond. Fields handled the transaction.
Second Story Books & Café leased 2,588 square feet of retail space in Culbertson Plaza at 718 Culbertson Drive. Allison Barta Bailey and Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.
QSR Productions LLC leased 2,148 square feet of office space at 222 E Sheridan Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.
American AR Construction LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 5700 N Bryant Ave. Cody Beat and Chris Roberts handled the transaction.
Best Sleep Mattress leased 2,000 square feet of retail space in Walnut Square at 2209 W Interstate 240 Service Road. George Williams and Paul Ravencraft handled the transaction.
Modern Concierge Medicine LLC leased 1,762 square feet of office space in Fisher Hall at 3540 S Boulevard, Edmond. Fields handled the transaction.
Chirps & Cheers expanded a lease by 675 square feet of retail space and renewed a lease for 634 square feet in Walker Shops at 1116 N Walker Ave. Bailey handled the transaction.
James Kopp Gallery leased 592 square feet of office space in Make Ready at 220 NW 13. Bailey handled the transaction.
Next Home Central Real Estate renewed a lease for 577 square feet of office space in Make Ready. Bailey handled the transaction.
1111 Wellness Group LLC leased 520 square feet of retail space in Make Ready. Bailey handled the transaction.
Golden and True leased 474 square feet of space in Make Ready. Bailey handled the transaction.
Jenkins Design renewed a lease for 457 square feet of retail space in Make Ready. Bailey handled the transaction.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Commercial real estate transactions around OKC metro area mid-August