Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area

Residential housing market activity contributes about five percent to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) each year, taking into account investment in the construction of single and multi-family housing together with the remodeling costs and other associated fees charges broker fees and taxes. Thus, whether you are an investor looking to follow the broader economy or whether you are looking for indications about the state of the housing market, housing market indicators could provide input. It also provides the previous month’s activity and the previous year’s activity for the same month for comparison purposes.