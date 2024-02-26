Advertisement
Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area

Baker Contracting Farms sold two 7,000-square-foot industrial buildings at 705 Messenger Lane, shown, and 804 Messenger Lane, in Moore, to RJR Investments LLC in a transaction by CBRE Group.
CBRE Group reports these commercial real estate transactions

  • Baker Contracting Farms sold two 7,000-square-foot industrial buildings at 705 Messenger and 804 Messenger Lane, in Moore, to RJR Investments LLC for a combined $1 million. CBRE’s Randy Lacey and Chris Zach handled the transaction.

  • OGP LLC sold a 4.27-acre industrial plot at 6102 Melrose Lane to Blackacre LLC for $600,000. Lacey and Zach handled the transaction.

  • City Care Inc. paid $350,000 to Malachai Properties LLC for a 5,900-square-foot industrial building on 0.77 acre at 520 N Villa Ave. Lacey and Zach handled the transaction.

NAI Sullivan Group reports these real estate transactions

  • Above All Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Co. leased 1,050 square feet of office space at 10404 Vineyard Blvd., Suite H200, in Belle Isle Offices. Abbey Sullivan and Bob Sullivan handled the deal.

  • Gator Tools LLC leased 11,994 square feet of industrial space at 3016 S Ann Arbor from DPI Ann Arbor LLC. Amir Shams, Zac McQueen and RJ Jimenez represented the tenant.

  • BotanaLife LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 5501 N Main St., Suite 109, in Del City from Mitchell Investments LLC. David Hartnack, Sam Swanson and Nathan Wilson provided brokerage services to both the landlord and the tenant.

  • InLog Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada, leased a 13,200-square-foot warehouse on 2 acres at 42405 Westech Road in Shawnee from ECO Development LLC. Bob Sullivan handled the transaction.

  • Uchechi LLC leased a 2,125-square-foot retail building at 6609 N May Ave. from J&A Realty LLC for gun sales and storage. Matthew Pierce and Cade Flesner provided brokerage services to both the tenant and the landlord.

