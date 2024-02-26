Commercial real estate transactions from around the Oklahoma City metro area
CBRE Group reports these commercial real estate transactions
Baker Contracting Farms sold two 7,000-square-foot industrial buildings at 705 Messenger and 804 Messenger Lane, in Moore, to RJR Investments LLC for a combined $1 million. CBRE’s Randy Lacey and Chris Zach handled the transaction.
OGP LLC sold a 4.27-acre industrial plot at 6102 Melrose Lane to Blackacre LLC for $600,000. Lacey and Zach handled the transaction.
City Care Inc. paid $350,000 to Malachai Properties LLC for a 5,900-square-foot industrial building on 0.77 acre at 520 N Villa Ave. Lacey and Zach handled the transaction.
NAI Sullivan Group reports these real estate transactions
Above All Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Co. leased 1,050 square feet of office space at 10404 Vineyard Blvd., Suite H200, in Belle Isle Offices. Abbey Sullivan and Bob Sullivan handled the deal.
Gator Tools LLC leased 11,994 square feet of industrial space at 3016 S Ann Arbor from DPI Ann Arbor LLC. Amir Shams, Zac McQueen and RJ Jimenez represented the tenant.
BotanaLife LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 5501 N Main St., Suite 109, in Del City from Mitchell Investments LLC. David Hartnack, Sam Swanson and Nathan Wilson provided brokerage services to both the landlord and the tenant.
InLog Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada, leased a 13,200-square-foot warehouse on 2 acres at 42405 Westech Road in Shawnee from ECO Development LLC. Bob Sullivan handled the transaction.
Uchechi LLC leased a 2,125-square-foot retail building at 6609 N May Ave. from J&A Realty LLC for gun sales and storage. Matthew Pierce and Cade Flesner provided brokerage services to both the tenant and the landlord.
