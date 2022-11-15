U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.25
    +28.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,707.00
    +146.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,868.00
    +133.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.20
    +13.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.78
    -1.09 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    +0.0102 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.55
    +1.03 (+4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1860
    +0.0106 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2110
    -0.7890 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.17
    +20.87 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.91
    +21.63 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.46
    +5.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A 5.1% CAGR Between 2022 And 2030 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·9 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

US-based companies such as Carrier Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Welbilt are promising commercial refrigeration equipment market players.

Douglas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights’ advanced comparison engine has expanded with the addition of commercial refrigeration equipment market research reports to its vast library of public and private documents. The advanced comparison engine enables market researchers, business owners, and industry professionals to examine the growth drivers, promising opportunities, significant restraints, and overall market trends of their preferred market. The comparison engine of Douglas Insights utilises vital information such as tables of contents, publisher ratings, report prices, and page count to make necessary comparisons.

Commercial refrigeration equipment consists of freezers and refrigerators used in supermarkets and other commercial establishments where products require refrigeration. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is anticipated to expand at a 5.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. Changes in global dietary practices have increased the demand for commercial refrigerators in supermarkets, while pharmaceutical companies are also using the equipment to preserve chemicals.

The hospitality industry also uses large refrigerators to prevent food waste.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the hospitality industry, as major hotels and restaurants were forced to close due to strict government restrictions. The pandemic had a significant impact on commercial refrigeration equipment demand. But the increase in tourists after the pandemic is a good thing that the hospitality industry is happy about. As more tourists go to hotels and restaurants, the demand for commercial refrigeration units goes up.

Compare the report and make your decision -    https://douglasinsights.com/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market 

Market Drivers

Changes in food consumption patterns are a major factor driving the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. As healthy eating becomes increasingly popular, frozen fruits and vegetables are in high demand. For a better quality of life, people are also migrating to urban areas, which increases food consumption and necessitates various food preservation services and solutions. In recent years, busy schedules and a return to the "hustle" culture have led to more packaged food, which needs refrigeration units to stay fresh.

Despite the growth factors, stringent environmental regulations enforced by governments across the globe may hinder the rise of the commercial refrigeration equipment market. The use of fluorocarbons in refrigerators has been linked to ozone layer depletion. Because of this, many parts of the world have banned or put limits on refrigeration units that use toxic gases.

Though the ban on fluorocarbons and derived gases may impede the growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market, there’s a beneficial opportunity for companies to manufacture green refrigeration units. Several big names in the industry have already put in a lot of work and money to make it possible for research and development to go well and bring new ideas to the commercial refrigeration market.

The market for commercial refrigeration equipment is segmented based on application type, product type, refrigerant type, and region. Other factors, such as beverages, frozen food products, dairy packages, preserved meat, etc., contribute to the constant demand for commercial refrigerators in hypermarkets. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market, with China at the forefront of trends due to its expanding population and rising food supply demands. India, Japan, and South Korea all have growing populations and need more food reserves to feed them.

Key players

US-based companies such as Carrier Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Welbilt are promising commercial refrigeration equipment market players. Additionally, European businesses such as GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Germany; Danfoss, Denmark; Daikin Europe Group, Belgium; and AB Electrolux, Sweden, are also rising as tough contenders within the market.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2018

US$ ** BN

Market Size Projection in 2028

$** BN

CAGR (2018-2028)

 **%

Largest Market

North America

Segmentation

By Product, By Applications, By System Type, By Capacity

Regional Analysis

North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa)

Key Companies Covered

Carrier Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Welbilt, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Germany; Danfoss, Denmark; Daikin Europe Group, Belgium; and AB Electrolux, Sweden

Segmentations

By Product 

  • Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

  • Refrigerators & Freezers

  • Beverage Refrigeration

  • Display Showcases

  • Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment

  • Other Equipment

By Application 

  • Food Service

  • Food & Beverage Retail (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Food Store, Others)

  • Food & Beverage Distribution

  • Food & Beverage Production

  • Others

By System Type 

  • Self-contained

  • Remotely Operated

By Capacity 

  • Less than 50 cu. Ft

  • 50 to 100 cu. Ft

  • More than 100 cu. Ft

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Commercial Refrigeration Equipment and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE
      1.1. Report Description
          1.1.1. Objective
          1.1.2. Target Audience
          1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings
      1.2. Research Scope
      1.3. Research Methodology
          1.3.1. Market Research Process
          1.3.2. Market Research Methodology


2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
      2.1. Highlights of Market
      2.2. Global Market Snapshot


3 . COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
      3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics
      3.2. Market Drivers
      3.3. Market Restraints
      3.4. Opportunities
      3.5. Industry Trends
      3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis
      3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
          3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product
          3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
          3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By System Type
          3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Capacity
          3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region


4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
      4.1. Value Chain Analysis
      4.2. Raw Material Analysis
          4.2.1. List of Raw Materials
          4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List
          4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
      4.3. List of Potential Buyers
      4.4. Marketing Channel
          4.4.1. Direct Marketing
          4.4.2. Indirect Marketing
          4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend


5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK
      5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak
          5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production
          5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption
          5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets
      5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand
      5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19
      5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic 
      5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis


6 . GLOBAL COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT
      6.1 Overview by Product
      6.2 Historical and Forecast Data
      6.3 Analysis by Product
      6.4 Transportation Refrigeration Equipment Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      6.5 Refrigerators & Freezers Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      6.6 Beverage Refrigeration Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      6.7 Display Showcases Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      6.8 Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      6.9 Other Equipment Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions


7 . GLOBAL COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION
      7.1 Overview by Application
      7.2 Historical and Forecast Data
      7.3 Analysis by Application
      7.4 Food Service Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      7.5 Food & Beverage Retail (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Food Store, Others) Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      7.6 Food & Beverage Distribution Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      7.7 Food & Beverage Production Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      7.8 Others Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions


8 . GLOBAL COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY SYSTEM TYPE
      8.1 Overview by System Type
      8.2 Historical and Forecast Data
      8.3 Analysis by System Type
      8.4 Self-contained Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions
      8.5 Remotely Operated Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

…………….. ToC continued

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK Limited is the first company to provide a comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings, and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Refrigeration Oil Market: There are growth opportunities for the refrigeration oil market in emerging economies.Specifically, Asia-Pacific is the key emerging market for the refrigeration oil market.

Refrigeration Gauge Market: Cold storage facility construction, in conjunction with growing industrialisation, is thought to be the main driver of the product's significant pace of market growth.

Refrigeration Monitoring Market: Multiple elements drive the international refrigeration monitoring market. A few essential ones are technological advancements, evolving food consumption patterns, high demand for organic food items, and a spike in demand for high-quality packaged foods.

Commercial Refrigeration Compressors Market: There are several factors that will be driving the commercial refrigeration compressors market in the projected period, including increased cold storage facilities, increased production of food and beverages, the need for effective food preservation, and minimal wastage.

CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

    The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Everything Is Suddenly Going Right for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, a key index of Chinese stocks is the biggest gainer so far in November.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFrom Covid controls to the property crisis and e

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday. Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers.

  • Walmart expected to release earnings ahead of Tuesday’s open

    Walmart will report its third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning before the opening bell.