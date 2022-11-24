U.S. markets closed

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial refrigeration equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 17886.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the need to increase the storage life of food products, market expansion by end-users, and the growing focus on merchandising refrigerated food and beverages.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio categorizes the global commercial refrigeration equipment market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and Welbilt Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the commercial refrigeration equipment market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by product (walk-in coolers, display cases, refrigerator for drinks, and ice-making machines) and end-user (retail, restaurants, hotels, and catering units).

Segmentation by product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The walk-in coolers segment grew gradually by USD 7694.25 million between 2017 and 2021. Walk-in coolers are made in standard sizes and can be customized based on the requirements of end-users. For instance, Standex International offers Bilt2Spec customized walk-in coolers under its Master-Bilt Products brand. The availability of such products helps vendors meet the unique requirements of customers, which is driving the growth of this segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

What are the key data covered in the commercial refrigeration equipment market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the commercial refrigeration equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market vendors

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 17886.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.5

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and Welbilt Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Display cases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Refrigerator for drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Catering units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux

  • 11.4 Ali Group Srl

  • 11.5 Blue Star Ltd.

  • 11.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 11.7 Dover Corp.

  • 11.8 Felix Storch Inc.

  • 11.9 FUJIMAK Corp.

  • 11.10 HOSHIZAKI Corp.

  • 11.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 11.12 Imbera

  • 11.13 Lennox International Inc.

  • 11.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 11.15 Standex International Corp.

  • 11.16 The Middleby Corp.

  • 11.17 Welbilt Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries-301686282.html

SOURCE Technavio

