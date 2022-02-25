U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach USD 38.82 Billion by 2028; Rising Energy Demand & Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size reached USD 46.13 billion in 2020. The market valuation is slated to rise from USD 48.18 billion in 2021 to USD 68.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, commercial refrigeration equipment is gaining popularity due to the rising demand for food and beverage refrigeration, and expanding uses in chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the hotel industry, and other areas. Because of the importance of a healthy diet and changes in customer preferences around the globe, consumption of healthy food items such as ready-to-eat and frozen fruits is increasing. The rising government regulations and concerns about toxic refrigerants that contribute to ozone depletion will provide substantial market prospects for magnetic refrigeration technology and green technology over the projected period.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-102584

Companies Profiled in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market:

  • Emerson Electric Co. (St. Louis, Missouri)

  • Carrier Corporation (Farmington, Central Connecticut)

  • Danfoss(Nordborg, Denmark)

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Düsseldorf, Germany)

  • DAIKIN EUROPE GROUP (Ostend, Belgium)

  • Johnson Controls (Cork, Ireland)

  • Nor-Lake, Inc. (Hudson, Wisconsin)

  • The Middleby Corporation (Elgin, Illinois)

  • Imbera (Monterrey, Mexico)

  • Welbilt (New Port Richey, Florida)

  • AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Ali Group S.r.l. (Cernusco sul Naviglio, Italy)

  • AHT Cooling Systems GmbH (Rottenmann, Austria)

  • Hillphoenix, A Dover Company (Georgia, U.S.)

  • Excellence Industries (Florida, U.S.)

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Lennox International Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Minus Forty Technologies Corp. (Ontario, Canada)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

  • True Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)

  • Whirlpool Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)

  • Standex International Corporation (Salem, U.S.)

  • Viessmann (Allendorf, Germany)

  • Canadian Curtis Refrigeration Inc. (Vaughan, Canada)

  • Everidge, Inc. (Plymouth, U.S.)

COVID-19 Impacts:

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 on Market Growth

In the first and second quarters of 2020, the sudden advent of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted global growth and demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. This put undue strain on the supply chain in each industry, leaving manufacturers and distributors with little time to restructure and deal with the immediate issues. Whereas, hotels and restaurants, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and bakeries have been impacted, leading to reduced product demand. Due to rigorous lockdowns and curfews in most nations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, hotels, restaurants, and bakeries were among the worst-affected industries.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-102584

Report Coverage:

The commercial refrigeration equipment market report explains the elements that contribute to market growth and expansion. This is represented by recently released items that promote the industry's global expansion. To analyses the potential for growth and plans to expand the company's reach, key industry changes are considered. The impact of drivers and restraints on commercial refrigeration equipment market growth is investigated to improve the targeting strategies for the segmented market.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented into transport refrigeration, refrigerator & freezer, ice machines, refrigerated display cases, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into hotels & restaurants, food & beverage, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, retail stores, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline.

Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-102584

Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Sector to Stimulate Growth

The food and beverage industry are one of the most profitable sectors in the world, with the biggest yearly revenue contribution to global GDP. Through roughly 680,000 retail stores and food service outlets, the industry provides to clients by converting raw farm commodities from over 2 million farms into consumer food products. This boosts global production and consumption, and commercial refrigeration equipment sales. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer and ready-to-eat food and beverage items due to global increase in the use of commercial refrigeration equipment. Whereas, because this equipment is utilized in commercial applications, the price varies depending on the size, as commercial refrigerators, freezers, and other appliances are designed to fit into vast spaces. Therefore, the cost of owning and maintaining such massive machinery becomes a major market constraint.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the commercial refrigeration equipment market share due to rising demand for frozen food items in India, China, South Korea, and Japan. Food manufacturers all throughout the region are concentrating on making frozen versions of regional foods, which is helping to drive market growth. The region's growing population, better economic conditions, such as rising GDP and disposable incomes, and a burgeoning consumer appliances sector have all contributed to increased demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. Furthermore, growing urbanization, rise in the manufacturing sector, and increased expenditure on private and public infrastructure construction are all driving the commercial refrigeration equipment market in this region.

The expansion of the regional market will be fueled by increased investments in the food and beverage sectors across North America. Consumers are becoming more aware of the need for nutritious and hygienic food and are prepared to pay a premium for it, prompting restaurants and hotels to use these systems to keep food products fresh and safe. Furthermore, the growing number of fast-food restaurants and the expanding restaurant industry in the U.S. and Canada will boost the market size in North America throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Adopt Strategic Acquisition to Improve Market Position

The increasing use of sustainable technology equipment has prompted important businesses to concentrate on business methods such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that can help them expand their market share. For example, major manufacturers partner with solution providers to develop customer-centric technology that helps grocery stores, and supermarkets to reduce food waste. Moreover, some major manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on acquiring top players or niche product producers to broaden their geographic reach and product line.

Industry Developments:

  • May 2021: Carrier Transicold's Iceland 8 engineless refrigeration unit was chosen by Delanchy Group, a transport and logistics company, to install all-electric delivery vehicles to its fleet.

Quick Buy - Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102584

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-102584

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Asia Pacific Commercial Air Conditioner Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Packaged AC, and VRF/VRV), By Refrigerant (R-32, R-410A/R-407C, R-600A/ R-290, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Educational/Institutional, Public/Government, Retail, Hospitality, and Manufacturing) and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Indoor, Outdoor) By Application (Commercial Kitchen and Restaurants, Retail Stores, Cold Storage Warehouse, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Asia Pacific Chillers Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Screw, Scroll, Centrifugal, and Others), By Application (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Medical, Plastic, and Rubber) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Install Vehicle (Van & Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Trailer), By Mode of Operation (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Power Source (Vehicle Powered, Self-Powered), By Application (Food and Beverage Products, Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products, Floral Products) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Central Air Conditioning Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Split System, Packaged Unit, and Rooftop System), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


