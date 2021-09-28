U.S. markets closed

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to Record Growth of $ 15.13 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is set to grow by $15.13 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and overall market environment.

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market: . Download Free Sample Report

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Scope of Commercial Refrigeration Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 15.13 billion

CAGR

Decelerating at 7.50%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

· APAC

· Europe

· North America

· MEA

· South America

By product:-

· Walk-in coolers

· Display cases

· Refrigerator for drinks

· Ice-making machines

· Others

By end-user:-

· Retail

· Restaurants

· Hotels

· Catering units

Drivers

· Need to increase the storage life of food products

· Market expansion by end-users

· Growing focus on merchandising refrigerated food and beverages

Challenges

· Rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment

· Issues associated with refrigerated food products

· Phaseout of ozone-depleting refrigerants used in commercial refrigeration equipment

Trends

· Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment

· Increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products

· Product portfolio expansion in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40420

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial refrigeration equipment market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size

  • Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market trends

  • Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market industry analysis

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The need to increase the storage life of food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment will hamper the market growth.

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors..

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform


Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial refrigeration equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:


Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

  • Recovery phase

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Display cases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Refrigerator for drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hotels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Catering units - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Electrolux

  • Ali Group Srl

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Dover Corp.

  • HOSHIZAKI Corp.

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • Imbera

  • Standex International Corp.

  • The Middleby Corp.

  • Welbilt Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-to-record-growth-of--15-13-bn-during-2021-2025--technavio-301384859.html

SOURCE Technavio

