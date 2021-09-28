Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to Record Growth of $ 15.13 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The commercial refrigeration equipment market is set to grow by $15.13 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and overall market environment.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Scope of Commercial Refrigeration Market Report:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 15.13 billion
CAGR
Decelerating at 7.50%
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography:-
· APAC
· Europe
· North America
· MEA
· South America
By product:-
· Walk-in coolers
· Display cases
· Refrigerator for drinks
· Ice-making machines
· Others
By end-user:-
· Retail
· Restaurants
· Hotels
· Catering units
Drivers
· Need to increase the storage life of food products
· Market expansion by end-users
· Growing focus on merchandising refrigerated food and beverages
Challenges
· Rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment
· Issues associated with refrigerated food products
· Phaseout of ozone-depleting refrigerants used in commercial refrigeration equipment
Trends
· Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment
· Increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products
· Product portfolio expansion in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial refrigeration equipment market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market trends
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market industry analysis
The commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The need to increase the storage life of food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial refrigeration equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
Recovery phase
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Display cases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Refrigerator for drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hotels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Catering units - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Electrolux
Ali Group Srl
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Dover Corp.
HOSHIZAKI Corp.
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Imbera
Standex International Corp.
The Middleby Corp.
Welbilt Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
