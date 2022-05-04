U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to Surpass US$ 12.4 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled In Commercial Satellite Imaging Market are Planet Labs, Inc., DigitalGlobe, Inc., Exelis, Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited, and Telespazio, among others

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial satellite imaging market is estimated to garner US$ 12.4 Billion while exhibiting a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming time. The trade is expected to secure US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021 and US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022.

The increasing significance of satellite imaging has encouraged the government of various countries to make investments in the sector, which is likely to benefit the market. For instance, the Australian government invested USD 260 Mn for the development of satellite technology and the creation of job opportunities. Similarly, BlackSky, an eminent geospatial intelligence player announced that it secured US$ 50 Million loan from the Intelsat satellite powerhouse, to drive its nascent earth observation.

The military and defense segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global commercial satellite imaging market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their defense and military budgets, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market. For instance, as per SIPRI, in 2019, the military expenditure of the U.S was US$ 717 Billion.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14602

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Key Takeaways:

  1. By end-use, the government segment is expected to record an 8.1% CAGR by 2032

  2. By application, the defense and intelligence segment to expand at a 7.9% growth rate during the forecast period

  3. The U.S market to garner US$ 3 Billion and record a 7.2% CAGR from 2022-2032

  4. Market in China to procure US$ 1.2 Billion, expanding at a 9.2% growth rate during the assessment period

“Increasing concerns with respect to national security is likely to encourage various countries to strengthen their satellite imaging systems, which will benefit the market in the forecast period.”

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global commercial satellite imaging market include Planet Labs, Inc., DigitalGlobe, Inc., Exelis, Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited, and Telespazio, among others.

Recent developments among key players are:

In July 2019, DigitalGlobe launched OpenStreetMap imagery endpoints. It will allow the users of OpenStreetMap to observe uniformity in content between the previous and new layers. The imagery is expected to be more often updated by using the latest Maxar mosaic content. The augmented production processes are projected to benefit OSM contributors.

In February 2020, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre announced a strategic partnership with L3Harris Technologies to develop a software platform. The software is expected to make it convenient for analysts to use AI to locate objects in large data sets, thereby, addressing urgent defense requirements for automation to observe and analyze large geospatial data sets.

Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14602

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, 2021 & 2032

2.2. Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Revenue, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

3. Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis

3.1. Key Trends Analysis

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis, By End-use Industry

3.5. Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis, By Application

4. North America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis

4.1. Overview

4.2. Key Trends Analysis

4.3. North America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

4.4. North America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis, By Application

4.5. North America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis, by Region

5. Europe Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.3. Europe Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

TOC Continue…

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global commercial satellite imaging market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of End-Use (Government, Commercial Enterprise, Civil Engineering, Military, Forest, Agriculture, Energy Sector, Insurance), Application (Energy, Geospatial Technology, Natural Resources Management, Construction and Development, Disaster Response Management, Defense and Intelligence, Conservation and Research, Media and Entertainment), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14602

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology

Loudspeaker Subwoofer Market - The global sales of loudspeaker subwoofers are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

Interactive Tables Market- The global demand for interactive tables is anticipated to increase at a healthy CAGR of around 7.2% to 7.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 1.5 Billion by 2027.

Heart Beat Monitor and Sensor Market -The global demand for heart beat monitors and sensors is anticipated to rise at an incredible CAGR of over 13% -during the forecast period between 2022 to 2032

DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Systems Market -The global demand for DNA sequencing electrophoresis systems is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 6% to 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Smart City Kiosk Deployment Market - The smart city kiosk deployment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The smart city kiosk deployment market share is predicted to go up from US$ 21 Bn in 2021 and reach a net worth of US$ 73 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-satellite-imaging-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


