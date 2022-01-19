Commercial Security Market to Record 7.28% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | ADT Inc. and Axis Communications AB Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial Security Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including ADT Inc., Axis Communications AB, Carrier Global Corp., Dallmeier electronic GmbH and Co.KG, dormakaba International Holding AG, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Type (surveillance systems, access control system, intruder alarms, and software)

Geographies: North America (US), APAC (China), Europe (Germany), MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Commercial Security Market is expected to increase by USD 113.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.64%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for commercial security. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The commercial security market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Axis Communications AB – In December 2021, the company launched an open-source project for video authentication to ensure the integrity of surveillance video.

Carrier Global Corp. - In October 2021, the company acquired Nlyte Software, a leader in Data Center Infrastructure Management Software.

Johnson Controls International Plc - In September 2021, the company partnered with Dubai silicon oasis authority, the regulatory body of Dubai silicon oasis, the integrated free zone technology park, and the Rochester Institute of technology.

Regional Market Outlook

The commercial security market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the commercial security market in APAC. The availability of cutting-edge technology and the introduction of low-cost equipment will drive the commercial security market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Commercial Security Market Driver:

The expanding adoption of IP cameras is one of the key factors driving the global commercial security market growth. An IP camera transmits signals to a central server over the Internet or a network link. These are high-resolution cameras with high-quality pictures that help in maintaining commercial security. Such factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Commercial Security Market Challenge:

The high cost related to business security is expected to challenge the commercial security market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prices of hardware and cost of maintenance and consultation related to the use of these systems will lower the adoption of access control systems. Moreover, the prices of additional components such as electronic locks, motion sensors, door readers, and door controllers are surging. Other factors such as software licensing or maintenance fees will also negatively impact the market in focus.

Commercial Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 113.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADT Inc., Axis Communications AB, Carrier Global Corp., Dallmeier electronic GmbH and Co.KG, dormakaba International Holding AG, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

