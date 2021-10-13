Commercial Seed Market to Hit USD 61.32 Billion by 2025 | Increasing Subsidies Provided to Farmers will Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in commercial seed market are Adama Agricultural Solutions, KWS SAAT SE, Groupe Limagrain, DowDuPont, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Land O'lakes, Sakata Seed Corporation, and Bayer CropScience (Monsanto), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations forecasts the global population to cross 10 billion by 2050, which is expected to bode well for the global commercial seed market . The rising population will increase the demand for food, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study. According to the study, the global commercial seed treatment market will be worth US$ 61.32 Bn by 2025 from US$ 40.70 Bn in 2017, with a promising CAGR of 5.8%.

The rising industrialization is reducing arable land in emerging nations thus adversely impacting the production of crops. However, with government support and increasing awareness about modern farming techniques, it is possible for farmers to increase their crop yield. Such initiatives taken by governments are driving the global commercial seed market. Additionally, crop producers are getting increasing subsidies in order to promote commercial seed production, subsequently ensuring smooth production cycle and seamless crop management. A smooth supply-demand balance ratio is maintained by low initial cost for crop production and this will propel market to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Another major factor fueling the demand for commercial seeds is that farmers are encouraged to use biotech or hybrid crops for better crop production. This was possible because of various initiatives conducted to spreads awareness among farmers on the modern ways of improving crop yield. Crop cultivated using advanced technologies are both insect and abiotic stress tolerant. The rising adoption of innovative farming practices will pave way for the growth of the global commercial seed market.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-seed-market-100078

Story continues





Increasing Use of High-yielding Crops to Increase Demand for Commercial Seeds

The rising disposable income of people is expected to result in increasing and unbridled consumption of resources. This will further fuel demand for commercial seeds for improving crop yield as compared to their farm seed counterparts. With the advancement of molecular biology, mapping of the genetic codes of plants have become faster and cheaper. These advancements are likely to boost commercial seed production.

On the flipside, low margins set for major industrial crops such as guar, fibre hemp, cuphea, plantago, sunflower, sugar beet, safflower, potato, rape seed, maize, jojoba, cassava, oil palm, and peas may create challenges for the commercial seed market to generate more market revenues. Again government regulations set for trading specific crops may also hamper the commercial seed market. This, accompanied with the existing ban imposed on neonicotinoids, may hamper commercial seed production during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rising application of high-yielding value crops is likely to bode well for the global commercial seed market.





Promotional Activities about Improved Quality Seeds to Boost Market

Although the rising resistance to crop protection of products may challenge the future market, the fact that seed treatment provides a low-cost crop protection solution, will create better growth opportunities in the long run. The fruit and vegetable seed segment with respect to crop segment is projected to earn huge revenues during the forecast period owing to growing popularity of health consciousness among people and higher demand for farm fresh fruits and vegetables. Developing new hybrid vegetable seed variety is also expected to witness faster growth in the coming years.

The rising awareness among farmers regarding the advantages of using improved seeds is helping the market to expand in Asia Pacific. This, coupled with, government support and initiatives encouraging the use of improved quality seeds is anticipated to drive the global commercial seed market in Asia Pacific, thus making it the fastest growing region in the market.

Some of the players operating in the global commercial seed market are Adama Agricultural Solutions, KWS SAAT SE, Groupe Limagrain, DowDuPont, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Land O'lakes, Sakata Seed Corporation, and Bayer CropScience (Monsanto).





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-seed-market-100078





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Commercial Seed Trade Analysis



TOC Continued…!





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants, Others), By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others), By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



