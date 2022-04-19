Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market size to record USD 74.24 Mn growth | North America to occupy 38% global market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial sous vide machine market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 74.24 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe a YOY growth of 6.51% in 2022. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies North America as the major market for commercial sous vide machines. The growing need for foodservice establishments to offer delicious food products with increased energy savings is creating significant growth opportunities for market players in the region.

Latest market research report titled Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing focus on reducing food wastage in commercial kitchens. In addition, the growing adoption of sous vide cooking in foodservice establishments and the reference for commercial sous vide machines compliant with safety standards will further accelerate the growth of the market in focus.

Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market: Segment Highlights

By product, the market is analyzed across segments such as water bath type sous vide machines and immersion type sous vide machines.

The water bath type sous vide machines segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021.

The growth of the segment is driven by the self-contained format of water bath-type sous vide machines.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The increasing availability of commercial sous vide machines with various safety certifications has been driving the growth of the regional market.

The US is the key market for commercial sous vide machines in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA.

Notes:

The commercial sous vide machine market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The commercial sous vide machine market is segmented by product (water bath type sous vide machines and immersion type sous vide machines) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Anova Culinary Inc., Besser Vacuum Srl, BKW Innovations Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Buffalo, Cleva North America Inc., Eades Appliance Technology LLC., Ganet El Zohor Co., Gastronomy Plus Ltd., Gourmia Inc., JULABO GmbH, Landig Lava GmbH and Co. KG, Mish Horeca Services, Nickel-Electro Ltd., Oliso, Sammic SL, and The Vollrath Co. LLC.

Vendors in the market are focused on delivering commercial sous vide machines with advanced features, thereby offering end-users with convenient control options. Vendors offer commercial sous vide machines with automatic timers as well as audio and visual alarms to indicate that the required temperature level has reached while cooking food items.

Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 74.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anova Culinary Inc., Besser Vacuum Srl, BKW Innovations Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Buffalo, Cleva North America Inc., Eades Appliance Technology LLC., Ganet El Zohor Co., Gastronomy Plus Ltd., Gourmia Inc., JULABO GmbH, Landig Lava GmbH and Co. KG, Mish Horeca Services, Nickel-Electro Ltd., Oliso, Sammic SL, and The Vollrath Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

