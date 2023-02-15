U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -20.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,548.25
    -82.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.40
    -11.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -0.34 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8400
    -0.2300 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,112.72
    +349.22 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.06
    +10.65 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,491.51
    -111.26 (-0.40%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Mining Industry 2022: Development Efforts Toward Fully Autonomous Operations Create Transformational Growth Opportunities

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Mining Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market for the mining industry, highlighting the main factors contributing to growth.

Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for the mining industry has grown rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants each year. UAS technology enables mining industry participants to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals; this study explains how.

What makes this market unique compared to other UAS applications is the greater innovation required for its operations. Underground mines, for example, are hostile environments that entail special navigation techniques, but highly leverage from UAS operations.

The study segments hardware into 2 main categories (multirotor drones and fixed-wing drones) and lists their competitors, including software developers, hardware manufacturers, and service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Mining Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview

  • Segmentation

  • Trends and Challenges

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Mining Industry Outlook

  • Regulatory Framework for Countries with the Most Mining Activity

  • Drone Applications in the Mining Industry

  • Representative UAS Companies

  • Significant UAS for Mining Investments

  • Key Competitors for Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems in the Mining Industry

  • Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals

3 Commercial UAS Mining and Energy

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Systems for Open Pit Mining

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Unmanned Aerial Systems for Underground Mines

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Unmanned Aerial Systems for Environmental Footprint Assessment

  • Conclusions

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3iog

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-unmanned-aerial-systems-for-the-mining-industry-2022--development-efforts-toward-fully-autonomous-operations-create-transformational-growth-opportunities-301746942.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions. Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Salesforce yields to activist pressure with harsh new policies for engineers, salespeople

    Salesforce is looking at new ways to cut costs as activist investors continue to put pressure on the company. Today, Insider was reporting that the company is implementing much stricter performance measurements for engineering, with some salespeople being put under pressure to quit or succumb to harsh performance policies of their own. This is consistent with what sources have been telling TechCrunch.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Australia’s Bid to Break China’s Lithium Dominance Hit by Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ambition to ease China’s stranglehold on production of a key battery compound has hit further hurdles after Wesfarmers Ltd. said its lithium refinery would be delayed by six months.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflat

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Restructures To Save Billions?

    Exxon stock hit an all-time high on Friday. The stock is up almost 7% for the year, but does it have room to run?

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Ford Halts Output of F-150 Lightning EV Due to Battery Issue

    The Detroit-area factory where the Lightning is built has been idle since the start of last week, a company spokeswoman said. The auto maker said it would delay shipping trucks to dealers while it examines the problem.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Says 3 Myster

  • Gas Pipeline Restart Is Set to Bring Price Relief to California

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline supplying natural gas to California is returning to service, signaling some price relief after an 18-month interruption that helped propel a surge in heating and power costs in the state. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to Florid

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • Comcast 'Customer Service' Leads to Another Scandal

    To be fair, it's more of a nonservice issue that has the cable and internet company's customers (and maybe the FCC) angry.

  • The AI chatbot phenomenon is now making waves in China, too

    Investors are watching closely to see whether and how Beijing’s heavy hand might stymie ChatGPT clones in China.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Coca-Cola has a 'right' to compete in the alcohol industry, CFO says

    Coca-Cola shares more on its plans to attack the booze industry.

  • U.S. Shale To Set Production Record In March

    The extra 26 million barrel U.S. SPR release is forcing oil prices lower on Tuesday, but OPEC, in its monthly oil report, remains bullish on oil