Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Mining Industry 2022: Development Efforts Toward Fully Autonomous Operations Create Transformational Growth Opportunities
This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market for the mining industry, highlighting the main factors contributing to growth.
Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for the mining industry has grown rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants each year. UAS technology enables mining industry participants to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals; this study explains how.
What makes this market unique compared to other UAS applications is the greater innovation required for its operations. Underground mines, for example, are hostile environments that entail special navigation techniques, but highly leverage from UAS operations.
The study segments hardware into 2 main categories (multirotor drones and fixed-wing drones) and lists their competitors, including software developers, hardware manufacturers, and service providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Mining Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Purpose and Overview
Segmentation
Trends and Challenges
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Mining Industry Outlook
Regulatory Framework for Countries with the Most Mining Activity
Drone Applications in the Mining Industry
Representative UAS Companies
Significant UAS for Mining Investments
Key Competitors for Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems in the Mining Industry
Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals
3 Commercial UAS Mining and Energy
Growth Opportunity 1: Fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Systems for Open Pit Mining
Growth Opportunity 2: Unmanned Aerial Systems for Underground Mines
Growth Opportunity 3: Unmanned Aerial Systems for Environmental Footprint Assessment
Conclusions
List of Exhibits
