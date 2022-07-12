U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.10
    +11.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,275.06
    +101.22 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.32
    +75.72 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.21
    -4.88 (-4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.17 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    -0.0670 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6710
    -0.7490 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,937.43
    -567.71 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.48
    -0.89 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.43
    -26.16 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Commercial Vehicle Data Shows Possible Light at the End of the Tunnel

Work Truck Solutions
·3 min read

Some Positives for Commercial Dealers and Buyers

Chico, CA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading authority on commercial vehicles, Work Truck Solutions®, released its second quarter ComTrend Analysis of new and used commercial vehicles. Although there are still many supply chain challenges in the industry, certain positives were noted.

New Work Trucks

A look at the data  shows the average price of new commercial vehicles dropping slightly, by just over 1%, when compared to prices for Q1 2022. This seems to be good news for commercial buyers. However, when comparing new work truck prices to YoY numbers from the same quarter in 2021, they were still up more than 9%. Additionally, web leads for new commercial vehicles showed a spike as Q1 2022 ended, but the numbers “normalized” shortly thereafter leading into the second quarter. And finally, stocking levels for new commercial vehicles were up by more than two units per dealer during the most recent quarter when compared to the first quarter of 2022, suggesting that a little relief may be in sight, for both dealers and business buyers alike.

Used Work Trucks

The median mileage for used vehicles sold was up again, although only slightly, in the second quarter of 2022; but when comparing the numbers to the same quarter in 2021, the jump was almost 30%, indicating interest in used work trucks and vans remains strong. Further indications of strong demand for used commercial vehicles was demonstrated by another jump in the average price, which went up by more than $2,000 from the prior quarter. When compared to the same quarter in 2021, the increase was much more significant, coming in at almost a 27% increase.

Commenting on the latest data, Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, said “The second quarter shows the continued demand for both new and used commercial vehicles. Given that these work trucks and vans fuel so many businesses throughout the entire economy, it makes sense that shoppers for these vehicles continue to search for and purchase them.” She went on to say, “Reading between the lines, the statistics also indicate that dealerships continue to have significant opportunities in this market, especially those who stay at the forefront of keeping in touch with customers and potential buyers - those are the ones who will be well positioned going forward.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Vehicle Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy.com, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to many inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience. EZOrder™ minimizes customer frustration surrounding inventory shortages and gets their vehicle order to the head of the line.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com

CONTACT: Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com


Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs

    Walmart Inc has struck a deal with Canoo Inc to buy 4,500 electric vehicles as part of the U.S. retailer's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Shares of Canoo jumped about 37% in trading before the bell, after Walmart said on Tuesday that it also had an option to purchase up to 10,000 units as it electrifies its delivery fleet. In June, Walmart said it was expanding transportation pilots with the manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles, including Cummins Inc and Daimler Truck's Freightliner.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Dives On Rumors Warren Buffett Selling Stake

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: BYD has seized Tesla's EV crown. But the EV giant dived on reports that Warren Buffett is selling some shares.

  • Boeing CEO threatens to cancel 737 Max 10 as key deadline looms

    David Calhoun told Aviation Week that Boeing is willing to walk away from the plane if the alternative is to make costly design changes.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs

    Shares of Canoo jumped about 37% in trading before the bell, after Walmart said on Tuesday that it also had an option to purchase up to 10,000 units as it electrifies its delivery fleet. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In June, Walmart said it was expanding transportation pilots with the manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles, including Cummins Inc and Daimler Truck's Freightliner.

  • The battle to reinvent Rolls-Royce

    Rolls-Royce chairman Anita Frew is busy interviewing the last few candidates to succeed Warren East as the jet engine maker attempts to put a torrid few years in the rear-view mirror.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Low Inventory and EV Sales Fuel Changes in How Americans Buy Cars

    Empty dealer lots, above-sticker prices and online sales—supply-chain issues and a shift toward electric vehicles have accelerated changes in the car-buying process. We visit a car dealer to see how consumers and sellers are adapting and what changes might be here to stay. Photo: Adam Falk/The Wall Street Journal

  • Walmart agrees to order 4,500 Canoo EVs for last-mile delivery

    Walmart said Tuesday it signed an agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Canoo, the electric vehicle startup-turned-SPAC that last quarter warned it may not have enough money to stay in business. Canoo wouldn't share the financial terms of the deal. Under the agreement, Walmart has an option to buy 10,000 units.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Is Getting Into the Used Car Business

    Tesla doesn’t just make cars. “Trade-in your current vehicle for a new Tesla Enter your VIN to receive an estimate for your trade-in.” Tesla (ticker: TSLA) didn’t respond to a request for comment.

  • Don't Overlook These EV Stocks

    Electric vehicles accounted for 8.6% of all passenger vehicles sold in 2021, but Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) still dominates the conversation around EVs. As the industry moves closer and closer to mass adoption, there are some companies that have both the products and growth capacity to potentially be much better investments than Tesla. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is quickly ramping production of its trucks and SUVs, Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) is making components for the industrial market, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) is already one of the biggest EV manufacturers in the world.

  • Rivian Stock Tumbles Amid Report Of Looming Layoffs; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Not ready for an electric car? These future models could make you change your mind.

    If you consider yourself an electric car holdout, think again. Manufacturers are creating futuristic EV models that could turn heads and hearts into converts.

  • More Likely to 5X First: General Motors Vs Ford

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F) have co-existed throughout American automotive history like chocolate and vanilla in your favorite ice cream parlor. Although General Motors and Ford share similarities, their different strategies to pursue growth in electric vehicles could make one a superior long-term investment to the other. Ford's pulled no punches, bringing its three most popular models to the EV market, including the Mustang (Mach-E), F-150 Series (F-150 Lightning), and Ford Transit Van (E-Transit).

  • Tesla Is Facing a Big New Obstacle

    The premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla has promised that its cars will be self-driving by the end of the year.

  • China's Geely launches electric pickup as urbanites embrace camping

    Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding on Tuesday unveiled a new electric pickup truck, targeting growing demand from city residents as coronavirus curbs fuel an interest in outdoor activities like camping. "In an optimistic estimation, the annual sales of pickup trucks can reach 3 million units in China by 2030," CEO of RADAR Ling Shiquan told Reuters in an interview. Pickups are considered a niche segment in China where they are mostly used by farmers.

  • Boeing Could Lose Billions in Sales to Airbus if It Cancels the 737 MAX 10

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun recently hinted that his company could drop the longest version of the MAX jet from its product lineup.